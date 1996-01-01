Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to identify the type of solid that has the following characteristics brittle, very high melting point and electrical insulators in there solid forms. So let's go through our types of solids. Let's start with molecular is held together by Covalin bonds and has a low melting point. So it is not molecular. Next we have metallic it is held by metallic bonds and it is a conductor. We have Co violence network solids. They are hard, high melting point and because they are hard, it is not Covalin network. And lastly we have ionic, it has a high melting it's brittle and they are electrical insulators. So our answer here is Ionic, thank you for watching. Bye!

