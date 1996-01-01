Next question

Welcome back everyone in this example, we're told that the free energy of formation and standard entropy for the crystalline ionic form and this form of ammonia nitrate is given below. So we have two different values or four different values. Rather the first two are for solid ammonium nitrate and the second two are four um acquis ammonium nitrate, which can be dissolved in water. So we're asked to determine the formation reaction for solid ammonium nitrate and what happens to the entropy of the system upon the formation of solid ammonium nitrate based on its formation reaction. So we want to recall that our entropy of formation refers to our change in entropy for the formation of one mole of our ammonium nitrate in this case from its elements in their standard states. So making up our ammonium nitrate, we have the elements nitrogen, hydrogen and oxygen which make up our compound, recalled that the standard state of nitrogen is a di atomic gas as N two. For hydrogen, it's also a di atomic molecules H two and then oxygen is also die atomic as 02. So to write out our formation equation, we have nitrogen gas reacting with hydrogen gas where we want to say because according to our formula of our molecular compound, we have four atoms of hydrogen, we're going to say we have two moles of hydrogen gas which then reacts with oxygen gas where according to our molecular formula for ammonium nitrate, we have three moles of oxygen so to bounce us out, we can give it a coefficient of three halves of oxygen gas which produce our ammonium nitrate, which we just have one mole of. And this is in solid form. So the prompt asks us to determine what happens to the entropy of our system. Recall that entropy is represented by the symbol S So far we've at least determined our first answer which is our formation equation of ammonium nitrate. But now we need to figure out what happens to the entropy. Recall that entropy as a focus on the disorder of our system. So we want to see that on our reaction side of our equation, we begin with all gaseous reactant and we can count a total of about 4.5 moles of gas total on reactant side of our equation. When we add up the coefficients and then when we form our product ammonium nitrate, we now move to zero moles of gas on product side, meaning that overall are moles of gas decreases. And because our entropy is based on our disorder of our molds of gasses and our reaction, we're going to say that therefore our entropy also should be decreasing as well. So we'll say the entropy of our system decreases because we have zero moles of gas on the product side. So our second final answer is going to be the two highlighted statements and yellow. I hope that everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I'll see everyone in the next practice video

Hide transcripts