Hi everyone for this problem. It reads consider a reaction occurring at 15°C, that is represented by the following equation. A reaction vessel initially contains 1.5 atmospheric pressure of em. Once equilibrium has been established, the final pressure of em is .55 atmospheric pressure. Which of the following scenarios will increase the yield of em. Okay, so for this problem, we're dealing with outliers principle and we deal with outliers principle. When we have a system that's at equilibrium and what the shot principle tells us is that whenever we put a stress on a system that's at equilibrium, the system is going to try to readjust to offset that stress and maintain its equilibrium state. So we want to know what is going to increase the yield of N. Now, if we write out our reaction, we have three moles of M and we have two moles of N. Ok. And we're specifically concerned with N here, which is a product. So we want to know what is going to increase the yield of N. So let's get started for a adding more moles of N. When we add more moles of N. R. System to offset, we can see N is a product. When we add more product, our system is going to want to shift left. Okay, to offset that stress. And so if we're shifting left, that means our concentration of N is going to decrease. But the question asked which of the following will increase the yield of N. So A is incorrect. So when we shift left, this is going to increase our concentration of N. For B, increasing the volume of the vessel. Okay, So if we increase the volume of the vessel, that means we're decreasing the pressure because volume and pressure have an inverse relationship when we decrease the pressure. What our system is going to want to do to offset that stress is it's going to want to move towards the side with the more moles of gas. Okay. And so we see here we have three moles of reactant and we have two moles of product. Okay. And so if we're shifting towards the side with more moles of product, that means we're shifting left. Okay. When we shift left, just like answer choice A. We're decreasing the concentration of N. Okay. And for a. I wrote increasing but that should be decrease, decreasing the concentration of em. And we want to know what will increase. So answer choice B. Is incorrect. See decreasing the moles of em. So we see that M. Is a reactive if we decrease the moles of em, what our system is going to want to do to offset that stress is it's going to want to shift left. So by now we know that when we shift left, that means our concentration of product decreases. So that makes see incorrect. How bout de decreasing the volume of the vessel. Okay? So by decreasing the volume of the vessel, that means we're increasing the pressure and when we increase pressure. What our system is going to want to do to offset that stress is shift towards the side with the less moles of gas. And so here we see, that the product side is are less moles of gas, so it's going to shift right? If we decrease the volume of the vessel by shifting to the right, we are decreasing our concentration of reactant and increasing our concentration of product. So, so far we C. D. Is the scenario which will increase the yield of N. Ok, so let's just do E two C. It says, decreasing the total pressure of the system. Okay, So by decreasing the total pressure of the system, our system is going to want to shift towards the side with the more moles of gas, which is to the left. Okay, So when we shift left, we know this is going to lead to a decrease in our concentration of N, which is not what we're looking for. So, that leaves D as the correct answer to this problem, and that is it. I hope this was helpful

