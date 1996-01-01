Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
You know that an unlabeled bottle contains an aqueous solution
of one of the following: AgNO3, CaCl2, or Al21SO423. A
friend suggests that you test a portion of the solution with
Ba1NO322 and then with NaCl solutions. According to your
friend’s logic, which of these chemical reactions could occur,
thus helping you identify the solution in the bottle?
(a) Barium sulfate could precipitate. (b) Silver chloride
could precipitate. (c) Silver sulfate could precipitate.
(d) More than one, but not all, of the reactions described in
answers a–c could occur. (e) All three reactions described in
answers a–c could occur.