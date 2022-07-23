Chapter 4, Problem 28
Separate samples of a solution of an unknown ionic compound are treated with dilute AgNO3, Pb1NO322, and BaCl2. Precipitates form in all three cases. Which of the following could be the anion of the unknown salt: Br-, CO32-, NO3-?
Which ions remain in solution, unreacted, after each of the following pairs of solutions is mixed? (c) ammonium phosphate and calcium chloride
Write balanced net ionic equations for the reactions that occur in each of the following cases. Identify the spectator ion or ions in each reaction. (a) Ba1OH221aq2 + FeCl31aq2¡
Write balanced net ionic equations for the reactions that occur in each of the following cases. Identify the spectator ion or ions in each reaction. (c) Na2S1aq2 + CoSO41aq2¡
Three solutions are mixed together to form a single solution; in the final solution, there are 0.2 mol Pb1CH3COO)2, 0.1 mol Na2S, and 0.1 mol CaCl2 present. What solid(s) will precipitate?
State whether each of the following statements is true or false. Justify your answer in each case. (a) Sulfuric acid is a monoprotic acid.