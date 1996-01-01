hi everyone for this problem it reads the overall energy change and activation energy for the gas phase reaction is negative kg jewels and 219 kg jewels respectively. What will be its energy diagram? Okay, so we want to draw an energy diagram and an energy diagram is a diagram that shows the progress of a chemical reaction as a function of potential energy. And so when we draw this energy diagram we have the reaction progress on the X axis and we have potential energy on the Y access. And here we were given the overall energy change and the activation energy. So we see that the overall energy change is negative, which means that it is an ex a thermic reaction. And this signifies that the reactant are higher in energy than the products. And so when we draw this reaction profile, our reactant will have a higher potential energy than the products and this is what it's going to look like. And let's discuss this. Okay, so for our activation energy this is the energy needed to reach the transition state and it's the minimum amount of energy molecules need in order to react and produce products. And so this here represents our activation energy. Okay, and we can draw lines to see this clearly. Okay, so we have a line here and we have a line here. So this represents our activation energy. Okay, and what's below this then? This right here is our overall energy change. Okay, so we have our overall energy change based off what was given is negative 54 our activation energy that was given is 219. Okay, so this is what the energy diagram would look like for this gas phase reaction. Okay, so that is it for this problem. I hope this was helpful.

