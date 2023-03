Textbook Question

Mothballs are composed of naphthalene, C10H8, a molecule that consists of two six-membered rings of carbon fused along an edge, as shown in this incomplete Lewis structure:

(b) Do you expect the C¬C bond lengths in the molecule to be similar to those of C¬C single bonds, C“C double bonds, or intermediate between C¬C single and C“C double bonds?