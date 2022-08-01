Resonance Structures
Resonance Structures are used to represent the different possible bonding arrangements of a molecule.
Resonance Hybrid is made up of all the major resonance structures.
Resonance Structures Example 1
Draw all possible resonance structures for the chlorate ion, ClO3–?
Resonance Structures Example 2
Average Charge is the charge of an element from overall charges of ALL its resonance structures.
Determine the average charge of the oxygen atoms within the chlorite ion, ClO2–.
Determine which of the following drawings would be the best structure for the N2O molecule.
a) a
b) b
c) c
d) All are equally stable
Which of the following phosphate, PO43- Lewis structures is the best, most valid resonance structure?
Draw all the resonance structures for the following ionic compound:RbIO2
