Hi everyone here we have a question telling us for the compounds of O. X. Two where X. Is a group 78 element. The halogen. The bond angle X. O. X. Is as follows oxygen, die fluoride 103.1 degrees di chloride monoxide, 110.9 degrees oxygen die bromide 112.2 degrees. These varying bond angles can be attributed to the different electro negativity of the halogen is attached to oxygen. As electro negativity decreases. What can you observe on the X. O. X angle? So the X shape is a bent geometry, Meaning it has two lone pairs and two bonds based on the periodic table trend. The electro negativity of our atoms is flooring is greater than chlorine is greater than browning. So as the electro negativity of our ex decreases, the X. O. X angle increases. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.

