Hi everyone for this problem. It reads phosphorus Penta chloride dissociates to produce gashes, phosphorous tri chloride and chlorine gas to further promote the dissociation of phosphorus Penta chloride. Would you increase or decrease the pressure of the system? Okay, so here we know we have a system that's at equilibrium and we want to know whether or not increasing or decreasing the pressure of the system, if that's going to promote the dissociation of phosphorus Penta chloride. So, for this problem, we're dealing with lush outliers principle, which tells us that when a system is at equilibrium and a stressor is put on that system, our system is going to try to readjust to minimize the effect of that stressor. And this problem specifically our stressor is pressure and we want to know how this pressure is going to affect phosphorus Penta chloride. Okay, so let's go ahead and write out our equation or reaction here so that we can see what the effect is going to be. So, when we're dealing with gasses, we need to pay attention to the number of moles in the product and then the reactant because that has an effect on where our equilibrium is going to shift. Okay, so if we have an increase in pressure, that means our system is going to shift towards less moles of gas. But if we have a decrease in pressure, our system is going to want to shift towards the side with more moles of gas. So this is why it's important to look at that. So let's do that on our reactant side. We have one mole and on our product side we have two moles. Okay, so we want to know specifically about phosphorus Penta chloride. Okay, we want to know would increasing or decreasing the pressure of the system? What which one is going to further promote the dissociation of phosphorus Penta chloride. So dissociation involve bond breaking, which is endo thermic. And so if we're breaking bonds, we're going to want to decrease the pressure of the system to promote the dissociation of phosphorus Penta chloride. Okay, so our answer to this question is decrease the pressure of the system by doing that. That is going to shift towards the more moles of gas. And as you can see by shifting right where um decreasing our concentration of reactant and increasing our concentration of product. So this is the answer to this problem. And that is the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful

