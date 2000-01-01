Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Back to list of calculatorsBack

Enter balanced reaction and choose desired product:

Use + between species and -> (or =>) between reactants and products. Coefficients go before formulas (e.g., 3H2, 2H2O).

If present on the product side, we auto-detect its coefficient. Otherwise, you can set it below.

Leave blank to use the coefficient parsed from the equation.

Show:

Tip: Ensure the equation is balanced for meaningful atom economy results.

Result:

No results yet. Enter a reaction and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Balanced equation: Enter reactants, an arrow (-> or =>), and products with coefficients.
  • Desired product: Type the formula you consider the “target” (we auto-detect its coefficient on the product side).
  • Output: Atom economy (%), waste fraction (%), full molar-mass breakdown, and optional chart.

Formula & Equation Used

Atom Economy (%): \( \frac{\nu_{\text{prod}} M_{\text{prod}}}{\sum_i \nu_i M_i \text{ (reactants)}} \times 100\% \)

Waste (%): \( 100\% - \text{Atom Economy} \)

Molar mass (M): Sum of atomic masses based on the chemical formula.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Aspirin synthesis

C₇H₆O₃ + C₄H₆O₃ → C₉H₈O₄ + C₂H₄O₂ (desired: C₉H₈O₄). Compute Σ(νM) for reactants and p·M for aspirin, then %.

Example 2 — Ammonia (Haber–Bosch)

N₂ + 3H₂ → 2NH₃ (desired: NH₃). Use 2·M(NH₃) over [1·M(N₂)+3·M(H₂)], ×100%.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do I need a balanced equation?

Yes—coefficients scale molar masses. Unbalanced inputs give misleading atom economies.

Q: What if multiple desired products exist?

Choose one target at a time. Change “Desired product” and recompute to compare alternatives.

Q: Is atom economy the same as percent yield?

No. Atom economy is a theoretical mass-efficiency metric; percent yield is experimental efficiency.

Balancing Chemical Equations
3. Chemical Reactions
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Limiting Reagent
3. Chemical Reactions
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Percent Yield
3. Chemical Reactions
5 problems
Topic
Jules
Mass Percent
3. Chemical Reactions
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Functional Groups in Chemistry
3. Chemical Reactions
4 problems
Topic
Jules
Solution Stoichiometry
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Enthalpy of Formation
8. Thermochemistry
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Mass Defect
21. Nuclear Chemistry
3 problems
Topic
Jules
Nuclear Binding Energy
21. Nuclear Chemistry
4 problems
Topic
Jules
3. Chemical Reactions - Part 1 of 3
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
3. Chemical Reactions - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
3. Chemical Reactions - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions - Part 1 of 3
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Jules
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Jules
8. Thermochemistry - Part 1 of 3
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
8. Thermochemistry - Part 2 of 3
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
8. Thermochemistry - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
21. Nuclear Chemistry - Part 1 of 3
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
21. Nuclear Chemistry - Part 2 of 3
5 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Jules
21. Nuclear Chemistry - Part 3 of 3
4 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Jules