Atom Economy Calculator

Compute atom economy (%) from a balanced reaction and a chosen desired product. Shows waste fraction and step-by-step calculation, with an optional mini donut chart.

Background

Atom economy measures how much of the reactants’ mass ends up in the desired product. For a balanced reaction aA + bB → pP + qQ + …, the atom economy toward P is (p·M(P)) / (a·M(A) + b·M(B)) × 100%. Higher values indicate “greener” processes with less waste.