Actual Yield Calculator

Compute actual yield from percent yield and theoretical yield, or solve any one of the three when the other two are given. Works in grams or moles and converts with molar mass when needed. See steps and a mini comparison chart.

Background

Percent yield measures efficiency: % yield = (actual / theoretical) × 100. If two of {actual, theoretical, %} are known, the third follows from algebra. When comparing grams and moles, use m = n·M and n = m/M to match bases.