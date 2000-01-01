Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

  • Solve for s: Enter x, y, and Ksp. Optionally add [A]₀/[B]₀ for common ions.
  • Solve for Ksp: Enter x, y, and s. Optionally add [A]₀/[B]₀; we compute equilibrium concentrations and Ksp.
  • Equilibrium expressions: [A] = x·s + [A]₀; [B] = y·s + [B]₀; Ksp = [A]x[B]y.

Assumes activity ≈ concentration (dilute solutions). Solids and pure liquids do not appear in Ksp.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 (No common ions)

AgCl(s) ⇌ Ag⁺ + Cl⁻; Ksp = 1.8×10⁻¹⁰. With x = y = 1: s = √Ksp = 1.34×10⁻⁵ M.

Example 2 (1:2 salt)

CaF₂(s) ⇌ Ca²⁺ + 2F⁻; Ksp = 3.9×10⁻¹¹. With x=1, y=2: Ksp = (s)(2s)² = 4s³ ⇒ s ≈ 2.1×10⁻⁴ M.

Example 3 (Common-ion effect)

PbCl₂(s) with [Cl⁻]₀ = 0.100 M: solve Ksp = ([Pb²⁺])([Cl⁻])² with [Pb²⁺] = s and [Cl⁻] = 2s + 0.100 numerically (bisection).

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: When can I use a direct formula for s?

If no common ions are present, s has a closed form, e.g., for A₁B₁: s = √Ksp; for A₁B₂: s = (Ksp/4)^(1/3). With common ions, solve numerically.

Q: Do solids or pure liquids appear in Ksp?

No. Their activity is ~1; they are omitted in the equilibrium expression.

Q: Are activities the same as concentrations?

In dilute solutions, activity ≈ concentration. At higher ionic strength, activity coefficients matter and Ksp calculations may deviate.