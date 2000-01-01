Skip to main content
Enter reaction & measured amounts

Switch between Qc (mol·L⁻¹) and Qp (atm). Units are applied to all rows automatically.

Name / formula
Amount
Role
Coeff
Use?

Leave a row unchecked to temporarily exclude it from Q. Coefficients must be positive. Pure solids/liquids are typically omitted (activity ≈ 1).

Providing K enables the Q vs K gauge and shift prediction.

Chips prefill rows, mode, and (optionally) K.

Result:

No results yet. Enter inputs and click Calculate.

How this calculator works

  • Choose Qc to use concentrations (mol·L⁻¹) or Qp to use partial pressures (atm).
  • For each species, set role (reactant/product), the coefficient (its stoichiometric exponent), and its measured amount. Uncheck a row to omit it.
  • Q is computed as product of (amount)coeff for products divided by product of (amount)coeff for reactants.
  • Optionally enter K to see whether the system tends to shift forward (Q < K) or backward (Q > K).

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — N₂ + 3H₂ ⇌ 2NH₃ (Qc)

Given [N₂] = 0.20 M, [H₂] = 0.60 M, [NH₃] = 0.10 M.
Qc = [NH₃]2 / ( [N₂] · [H₂]3 )
= (0.10)2 / (0.20 · 0.603) ≈ 0.694.
If K = 0.50 at this temperature, then Q > K → shifts left (toward reactants).

Example 2 — A ⇌ B (Qc)

Reaction: A ⇌ B (1:1).
Given [A] = 0.10 M, [B] = 0.01 M.
Qc = [B] / [A] = 0.01 / 0.10 = 0.10.
If K = 1.0, then Q < K → reaction proceeds forward (toward B).

Example 3 — 2SO₂(g) + O₂(g) ⇌ 2SO₃(g) (Qp)

Given PSO₂ = 0.30 atm, PO₂ = 0.20 atm, PSO₃ = 0.10 atm.
Qp = (PSO₃)2 / ( (PSO₂)2 · PO₂ )
= (0.10)2 / (0.30)2 · 0.20 ≈ 0.556.
If Kp = 2.5, then Q < K → shifts forward (toward SO₃).

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What’s the difference between Q and K?

Q uses current amounts; K is the constant at a given temperature. Compare Q to K to predict the shift.

Q: Should I include pure solids or liquids?

Generally no; their activities are ≈1 and omitted from Q and K.

Q: Do the units of Q matter?

Q is often treated as dimensionless when using activities. Here we approximate with concentrations (Qc) or partial pressures (Qp) for convenience.