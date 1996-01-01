ICE table idea: E = I + (\pm

u)x (reactants decrease, products increase in the forward direction)

Given partial pressures P_{SO₂,0}=0.600, P_{O₂,0}=0.200, P_{SO₃,0}=0, and K_p=2.5.

Start with [H₂]_0 = 0.500, [I₂]_0 = 0.500, [HI]_0 = 0, and K_c = 50.0.

Example 2 — H₂ + I₂ ⇌ 2 HI

Given [N₂O₄]_0 = 0.200, [NO₂]_0 = 0, and K_c = 0.113, find equilibrium concentrations.

Q: What is the difference between Q and K?

Q uses current values (often the initial mixture). K is the equilibrium constant. If Q<K, the reaction proceeds forward; if Q>K, it shifts backward.

Q: What is “x” in an ICE table?

x is the extent of reaction needed to reach equilibrium. Each species changes by \pm

u x (coefficient times x).

Q: When is the small-x approximation valid?

When the equilibrium shift is small compared to initial amounts (often checked by a % change test like ≤ 5%). This calculator only accepts the approximation if it passes a validation check.

Q: What if I enter a species with initial value 0?

That’s totally fine — it’s common. The calculator avoids invalid operations and finds a physically valid equilibrium solution where all equilibrium values are ≥ 0.

Q: Does this parse full chemical equations?

MVP: no. You enter coefficients and species names manually. (This keeps it reliable and avoids parser edge cases.)