Enter values

System type:

Enter up to 2 reactants and 2 products with stoichiometric coefficients. Leave unused rows blank.

Reactant 1
Reactant 2
Product 1
Product 2

Tip: You can enter fractions like 3/2 for coefficients and initials.

(K must be > 0)

Options:

Chips prefill the reaction + initials + K and calculate immediately.

Result:

No results yet. Enter values and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose Concentrations (Kc) or Partial pressures (Kp).
  • Enter stoichiometric coefficients ν, species names, and initial values for up to 2 reactants and 2 products.
  • Enter K, then click Calculate.
  • Use Quick picks to load common equilibrium setups instantly.

How this calculator works

  • Builds an ICE table using a single change variable x.
  • Computes the reaction quotient Q from initial values and compares it to K to determine direction.
  • Solves Q(x) = K numerically (robust bracketing + bisection), rejecting any solution that makes an equilibrium value negative.
  • If enabled, tries a small-x approximation first and only accepts it if the % change check passes.

Formula & Equation Used

Reaction quotient: Q = \dfrac{\prod(\text{products})^{\nu}}{\prod(\text{reactants})^{\nu}}

Equilibrium condition: Q = K

ICE table idea: E = I + (\pm \nu)x (reactants decrease, products increase in the forward direction)

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — N₂O₄ ⇌ 2 NO₂

Given [N₂O₄]_0 = 0.200, [NO₂]_0 = 0, and K_c = 0.113, find equilibrium concentrations.

  1. Write ICE: [N₂O₄]=0.200 - x, [NO₂]=0 + 2x.
  2. Write K: K_c = \dfrac{[NO₂]^2}{[N₂O₄]}.
  3. Solve \dfrac{(2x)^2}{0.200-x} = 0.113 for x, then plug back into E-row values.

Example 2 — H₂ + I₂ ⇌ 2 HI

Start with [H₂]_0 = 0.500, [I₂]_0 = 0.500, [HI]_0 = 0, and K_c = 50.0.

  1. ICE: [H₂]=0.500-x, [I₂]=0.500-x, [HI]=2x.
  2. K: K_c = \dfrac{[HI]^2}{[H₂][I₂]}.
  3. Solve \dfrac{(2x)^2}{(0.500-x)(0.500-x)} = 50 and compute equilibrium values.

Example 3 — 2 SO₂ + O₂ ⇌ 2 SO₃ (Kp)

Given partial pressures P_{SO₂,0}=0.600, P_{O₂,0}=0.200, P_{SO₃,0}=0, and K_p=2.5.

  1. ICE: P_{SO₂}=0.600-2x, P_{O₂}=0.200-x, P_{SO₃}=2x.
  2. Kp: K_p=\dfrac{(P_{SO₃})^2}{(P_{SO₂})^2(P_{O₂})}.
  3. Solve Q(x)=K_p and compute equilibrium pressures.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the difference between Q and K?

Q uses current values (often the initial mixture). K is the equilibrium constant. If Q<K, the reaction proceeds forward; if Q>K, it shifts backward.

Q: What is “x” in an ICE table?

x is the extent of reaction needed to reach equilibrium. Each species changes by \pm \nu x (coefficient times x).

Q: When is the small-x approximation valid?

When the equilibrium shift is small compared to initial amounts (often checked by a % change test like ≤ 5%). This calculator only accepts the approximation if it passes a validation check.

Q: What if I enter a species with initial value 0?

That’s totally fine — it’s common. The calculator avoids invalid operations and finds a physically valid equilibrium solution where all equilibrium values are ≥ 0.

Q: Does this parse full chemical equations?

MVP: no. You enter coefficients and species names manually. (This keeps it reliable and avoids parser edge cases.)

