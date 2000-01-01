Skip to main content
  • Solve Π: Enter i, M, and T (°C or K). We compute Π and convert to kPa & mmHg.
  • Solve M: Enter Π (atm/kPa/mmHg), i, and T. We compute M = Π/(iRT).
  • Solve i: Enter Π, M, and T. We compute i = Π/(MRT).
  • Typical i: glucose ≈ 1; NaCl ≈ 2; CaCl₂ ≈ 3 (real values can be lower due to non-ideality).

Assumes ideal dilute solutions and 25 °C reference for common approximations. For strong electrolytes, i may be slightly < theoretical due to ion pairing.

Formula & Equation Used

Van’t Hoff relation for osmotic pressure:

Π = iMRT

Where:

  • Π: osmotic pressure
  • i: van’t Hoff factor (effective particles per formula unit)
  • M: molarity (mol·L⁻¹)
  • R: 0.082057 L·atm·mol⁻¹·K⁻¹
  • T: absolute temperature (K)

Rearrangements:

M=ΠiRT i=ΠMRT

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 (Solve Π)

0.150 M NaCl (i ≈ 2) at 25 °C: Π = i M R T = 2 × 0.150 × 0.082057 × 298.15 ≈ 7.33 atm.

Example 2 (Solve M)

Π = 4.00 atm, i = 2, T = 25 °C ⇒ M = Π/(iRT) ≈ 4.00 / (2 × 0.082057 × 298.15) ≈ 0.0816 M.

Example 3 (Solve i)

Π = 2.50 atm, M = 0.100 M, T = 25 °C ⇒ i = Π/(MRT) ≈ 2.50 / (0.100 × 0.082057 × 298.15) ≈ 1.02.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What value of R is used?

We use R = 0.082057 L·atm·mol⁻¹·K⁻¹. For input Π in kPa or mmHg, we convert to atm before using the formula.

Q: How do I choose i?

For nonelectrolytes (glucose, urea), use i ≈ 1. For NaCl use ≈ 2; CaCl₂ ≈ 3. Real solutions may have smaller effective i due to ion pairing or incomplete dissociation.

Q: Can I enter temperature in °C?

Yes—enter °C and we convert to K internally (TK = T°C + 273.15).