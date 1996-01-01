Q: What is the difference between osmolarity and osmolality?

Osmolarity is osmoles per liter of solution. Osmolality is osmoles per kilogram of solvent.

Q: When are osmolarity and osmolality almost the same?

They are often numerically similar for dilute, water-like solutions because the density is close to 1 kg/L.

Q: What does tonicity mean?

Tonicity describes how a solution may affect cell water movement compared with a reference fluid. In classroom use, lower effective osmoles are called hypotonic, similar values isotonic, and higher values hypertonic.

Q: Are ideal dissociation factors exact?

No. Values like i ≈ 2 for NaCl and i ≈ 3 for CaCl₂ are useful approximations. Real solutions can deviate from ideal behavior.

Q: What is osmolar gap?

Osmolar gap is the difference between measured osmolality and calculated osmolality. This calculator includes it for educational practice.

Q: Is the serum osmolality estimate diagnostic?

No. It is included for educational practice only and should not be used for medical decisions.