1. Intro to General Chemistry
Significant Figures
1. Intro to General Chemistry Significant Figures
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
The three dartboards shown below are produced by: Person A an expert using their own darts; Person B only played darts a few times; and Person C a new player of darts. For Person B and Person C to have the same results as those in Person A, which of the following should happen?
A
Person B should improve their aim and practice more to increase their precision and accuracy. On the other hand, Person C should aim further higher and slightly to the right to improve their accuracy.
B
Person B should aim higher and slightly to the right to improve their accuracy. On the other hand, Person C should improve their aim and practice more to increase their precision and accuracy.
C
Person B and Person C should practice more and improve their aim to improve their results.
D
Person B and Person C should use a different set of darts, the same ones used by Person A.