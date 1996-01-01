8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
8. Thermochemistry Enthalpy of Formation
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Acid spills are frequently neutralized using sodium carbonate or sodium hydrogen carbonate. The unbalanced equations that show the neutralization of benzoic acid are
HCOOH(l) + Na2CO3(s) → NaHCOO(aq) + CO2(g) + H2O(l)
HCOOH(l) + NaHCO3(s) → NaHCOO(aq) + CO2(g) + H2O(l)
Determine the amount of heat absorbed or released in kilojoules by the neutralization of 0.500 gallons of formic acid (density = 1.22 g/mL).
ΔH°f, NaHCOO(aq) = −293.3 kJ/mol
ΔH°f, HCOOH(l) = −425.0 kJ/mol
ΔH°f, Na2CO3 = −1130.7 kJ/mol
ΔH°f, NaHCO3 = −950.8 kJ/mol
ΔH°f, CO2(g) = −393.5 kJ/mol
ΔH°f, H2O(l) = −285.8 kJ/mol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Sodium carbonate releases 1.79×104 kJ. Sodium hydrogen carbonate releases 2.68×104 kJ.
B
Sodium carbonate absorbs 1.79×104 kJ. Sodium hydrogen carbonate absorbs 2.68×104 kJ.
C
Sodium carbonate releases 2.68×104 kJ. Sodium hydrogen carbonate absorbs 1.79×104 kJ.
D
Sodium carbonate absorbs 2.68×104 kJ. Sodium hydrogen carbonate releases 1.79×104 kJ.