Acid spills are frequently neutralized using sodium carbonate or sodium hydrogen carbonate. The unbalanced equations that show the neutralization of benzoic acid are

HCOOH(l) + Na 2 CO 3 (s) → NaHCOO(aq) + CO 2 (g) + H 2 O(l)

HCOOH(l) + NaHCO 3 (s) → NaHCOO(aq) + CO 2 (g) + H 2 O(l)

Determine the amount of heat absorbed or released in kilojoules by the neutralization of 0.500 gallons of formic acid (density = 1.22 g/mL).

ΔH° f, NaHCOO(aq) = −293.3 kJ/mol

ΔH° f, HCOOH(l) = −425.0 kJ/mol

ΔH° f, Na2CO3 = −1130.7 kJ/mol

ΔH° f, NaHCO3 = −950.8 kJ/mol

ΔH° f, CO2(g) = −393.5 kJ/mol