The concentration of FeCl 2 in an aqueous solution was determined by redox titration with K 2 Cr 2 O 7 . The sample was first dissolved in HCl to make the solution acidic. The working reaction is shown below:

Cr 2 O 7 2–(aq) + 6 Fe2+(aq) + 14 H+(aq) → 2 Cr3+(aq) + 6 Fe3+(aq) + 7 H 2 O(l)