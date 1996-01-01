6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Solution Stoichiometry
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The concentration of FeCl2 in an aqueous solution was determined by redox titration with K2Cr2O7. The sample was first dissolved in HCl to make the solution acidic. The working reaction is shown below:
Cr2O72–(aq) + 6 Fe2+(aq) + 14 H+(aq) → 2 Cr3+(aq) + 6 Fe3+(aq) + 7 H2O(l)
In the diagram below, the Cr2O72– ions are depicted in green spheres and Fe2+ ions are depicted in orange spheres. In the buret, the concentration of Cr2O72– ions is 0.170 M. The volumes in the buret and the flask are the same. Calculate the concentration of the FeCl2 in the solution and determine the percentage of the Cr2O72– that must be added in order to react with all the Fe2+ ions.
The concentration of FeCl2 in an aqueous solution was determined by redox titration with K2Cr2O7. The sample was first dissolved in HCl to make the solution acidic. The working reaction is shown below:
Cr2O72–(aq) + 6 Fe2+(aq) + 14 H+(aq) → 2 Cr3+(aq) + 6 Fe3+(aq) + 7 H2O(l)
In the diagram below, the Cr2O72– ions are depicted in green spheres and Fe2+ ions are depicted in orange spheres. In the buret, the concentration of Cr2O72– ions is 0.170 M. The volumes in the buret and the flask are the same. Calculate the concentration of the FeCl2 in the solution and determine the percentage of the Cr2O72– that must be added in order to react with all the Fe2+ ions.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[FeCl2] = 0.170 M; 16.7% of the Cr2O72– solution must be added
B
[FeCl2] = 0.0850 M; 16.7% of the Cr2O72– solution must be added
C
[FeCl2] = 0.170 M; 8.33% of the Cr2O72– solution must be added
D
[FeCl2] = 0.0850 M; 8.33% of the Cr2O72– solution must be added
E
[FeCl2] = 0.340 M; 50% of the Cr2O72– solution must be added