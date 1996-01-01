Consider the following solutions: 100.0 mL of 0.150 M CdCl 2 , 150.0 mL of 0.250 M Ca(OH) 2 , and 150.0 mL of 0.250 M K 2 SO 4 . If the three solutions were mixed, calculate the molarity of the ions remaining in the solution after all the insoluble compounds precipitate completely.