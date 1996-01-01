6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following solutions: 100.0 mL of 0.150 M CdCl2, 150.0 mL of 0.250 M Ca(OH)2, and 150.0 mL of 0.250 M K2SO4. If the three solutions were mixed, calculate the molarity of the ions remaining in the solution after all the insoluble compounds precipitate completely.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[K+] = 0.188 M; [Cl–] = 0.0670 M; [OH–] = 1.00 M
B
[Ca2+] = 0.938 M ; [SO42–] = 0.938 M; [OH–] = 0.0150 M
C
[K+] = 0.188 M; [Cl–] = 0.0750 M; [OH–] = 0.113 M
D
[Ca2+] = 0.938 M ; [SO42–] = 0.190 M; [OH–] = 1.00 M