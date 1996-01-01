6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the following for the reaction: 3 Br2 + 2 Al → 6 Br- + 2 Al3+
oxidized species: ________ oxidizing agent: _________
reduced species: ________ reducing agent: _________
For the choices below, identify where the electrons are being transferred from and to where.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Br- to Al +3
B
Br2 to Al
C
Al to Br2
D
Al+3 to Br-
E
Br2 to Br-