Which one of these statements about ∆G and ∆G° is correct?

A) Q > 1: ΔG < ΔG° because RTlnQ is negative

B) Q = 1: ΔG = ΔG° because RTlnQ is 0

C) Q < 1: ΔG > ΔG° because RTlnQ is positive

What happens to the thermodynamic tendency for the reaction to take place, when the value of Q decreases?