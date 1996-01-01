19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which one of these statements about ∆G and ∆G° is correct?
A) Q > 1: ΔG < ΔG° because RTlnQ is negative
B) Q = 1: ΔG = ΔG° because RTlnQ is 0
C) Q < 1: ΔG > ΔG° because RTlnQ is positive
What happens to the thermodynamic tendency for the reaction to take place, when the value of Q decreases?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Correct statement = A
The thermodynamic tendency of a chemical reaction increases as Q decreases.
B
Correct statement = B
The thermodynamic tendency of a chemical reaction increases as Q decreases.
C
Correct statement = C
The thermodynamic tendency of a chemical reaction increases as Q decreases.
D
Correct statement = A
The thermodynamic tendency of a chemical reaction decreases as Q decreases.
E
Correct statement = B
The thermodynamic tendency of a chemical reaction decreases as Q decreases.
F
Correct statement = C
The thermodynamic tendency of a chemical reaction decreases as Q decreases.
