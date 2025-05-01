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What reagent is commonly used to dehydrate alcohols to form alkenes? Sulfuric acid (H2SO4) is commonly used to dehydrate alcohols to form alkenes. What is lost from the alcohol molecule during a dehydration reaction? A water molecule (H2O) is lost during a dehydration reaction. Which group is lost from the alcohol carbon in a dehydration reaction? The hydroxyl group (OH) is lost from the alcohol carbon. From which neighboring carbon is the hydrogen atom removed during dehydration? The hydrogen atom is removed from the neighboring carbon with fewer hydrogens, according to Zaitsev's rule. What type of bond is formed between the two carbons after dehydration? A double bond is formed between the two carbons, resulting in an alkene. What rule helps predict the major alkene product in alcohol dehydration? Zaitsev's rule helps predict the major alkene product. Why do the two carbons involved in dehydration form a double bond? They form a double bond to maintain four bonds each after losing an OH and an H. What happens if the neighboring carbons to the alcohol carbon are identical? The hydrogen can be removed from either side, leading to the same alkene product. What is the main product of an alcohol dehydration reaction? The main product is an alkene. What must be true about the number of hydrogens on neighboring carbons for Zaitsev's rule to apply? The neighboring carbons must have different numbers of hydrogens. What is the role of sulfuric acid in the dehydration reaction? Sulfuric acid acts as a catalyst to promote the loss of water from the alcohol. What is the fate of the OH group during the dehydration of an alcohol? The OH group is removed from the alcohol carbon as part of the water molecule. How does Zaitsev's rule affect the stability of the alkene product? Zaitsev's rule favors the formation of the more stable, more substituted alkene. What is the general mechanism for forming an alkene from an alcohol? The alcohol loses an OH group, a neighboring carbon loses an H, and a double bond forms between them. Why is understanding the dehydration mechanism important in organic synthesis? It is crucial for predicting reaction outcomes and synthesizing specific alkenes from alcohols.
Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions quiz
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Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions
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