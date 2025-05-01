What reagent is commonly used to dehydrate alcohols to form alkenes? Sulfuric acid (H2SO4) is commonly used to dehydrate alcohols to form alkenes.

What is lost from the alcohol molecule during a dehydration reaction? A water molecule (H2O) is lost during a dehydration reaction.

Which group is lost from the alcohol carbon in a dehydration reaction? The hydroxyl group (OH) is lost from the alcohol carbon.

From which neighboring carbon is the hydrogen atom removed during dehydration? The hydrogen atom is removed from the neighboring carbon with fewer hydrogens, according to Zaitsev's rule.

What type of bond is formed between the two carbons after dehydration? A double bond is formed between the two carbons, resulting in an alkene.

What rule helps predict the major alkene product in alcohol dehydration? Zaitsev's rule helps predict the major alkene product.