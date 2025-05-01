What happens to the hydroxyl (-OH) group when an alcohol reacts with hydrochloric acid (HCl)? The hydroxyl group is replaced by a chlorine atom, converting the alcohol into an alkyl chloride.

What is the product when an alcohol reacts with hydrobromic acid (HBr)? The alcohol is converted into an alkyl bromide, with the -OH group replaced by a bromine atom.

What functional group is present in alcohols before substitution reactions with HCl or HBr? Alcohols contain a hydroxyl (-OH) group bonded to a carbon atom.

What is the general result of a substitution reaction between an alcohol and a strong acid like HCl or HBr? The alcohol is transformed into an alkyl halide, where the carbon is bonded to a halogen instead of the -OH group.

Which halogens are commonly introduced to alcohols during substitution reactions discussed in this lesson? Chlorine (Cl) and bromine (Br) are commonly introduced via HCl and HBr, respectively.

What does 'X' represent in the example reaction shown in the lesson? X represents either Cl or Br, depending on whether HCl or HBr is used in the reaction.