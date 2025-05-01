What is the main function of sodium borohydride (NaBH4) in reduction reactions involving aldehydes and ketones? Sodium borohydride acts as a reducing agent, adding hydrogen atoms to the carbonyl carbon and oxygen, converting aldehydes and ketones into alcohols.

During the reduction of a carbonyl group, which atoms gain hydrogen atoms? Both the carbonyl carbon and the carbonyl oxygen gain hydrogen atoms during the reduction process.

What happens to the pi bond in the carbonyl group during reduction? The pi bond is lost because the carbon can only form four bonds, so it is replaced by a new carbon-hydrogen bond.

Why does the oxygen atom in a carbonyl group gain a hydrogen during reduction? Oxygen prefers to have two bonds, so when the pi bond is lost, it gains a hydrogen to maintain its preferred bonding.

What type of compounds are typically reduced to alcohols in general chemistry? Aldehydes and ketones are typically reduced to alcohols.

What is the result of reducing an aldehyde or ketone with NaBH4? The result is the formation of an alcohol.