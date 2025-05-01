What is an alpha particle composed of? An alpha particle consists of 2 protons and 2 neutrons, making it equivalent to a helium-4 nucleus.

How is an alpha particle represented in nuclear equations? It can be represented as either the alpha symbol (α) or as helium-4 (⁴₂He).

Why do heavy nuclei undergo alpha decay? Heavy nuclei undergo alpha decay to become more stable by emitting an alpha particle.

What must be balanced on both sides of a nuclear reaction equation? Both the mass number (total protons and neutrons) and the atomic number (protons) must be balanced.

What is the atomic number and mass number of an alpha particle? The atomic number is 2 and the mass number is 4.

In the decay of platinum-171, what are the products? The products are osmium-167 and an alpha particle.