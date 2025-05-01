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What two types of molecules react to form an amide in amide formation? A carboxylic acid and an amine react to form an amide. What is lost during the condensation reaction that forms an amide? Water is lost during the condensation reaction. Which group is removed from the carboxylic acid during amide formation? The hydroxyl group (OH) is removed from the carboxylic acid. What is removed from the amine during amide formation? One hydrogen atom is removed from the amine. What catalyst is required to initiate amide formation? An H+ (acid) catalyst is required to start the reaction. What type of bond forms between the carboxylic acid and amine in an amide? A bond forms between the carbon of the carboxylic acid and the nitrogen of the amine. What is the structural feature of an amide? An amide has a carbonyl group (C=O) single-bonded to a nitrogen atom. Why must the nitrogen in the amine have at least one hydrogen for amide formation? The nitrogen needs at least one hydrogen so it can be removed to form water. What is the general outcome of a condensation reaction between a carboxylic acid and an amine? The outcome is the formation of an amide and water. What happens to the carbon and nitrogen after water is lost in amide formation? The carbon and nitrogen bond to each other to form the amide. What is the role of the H+ catalyst in amide formation? The H+ catalyst initiates or jump-starts the reaction. What is the significance of amide formation in organic chemistry? Amide formation is essential for synthesizing amides, which are common in organic and biological molecules. What does the squiggly line in the reaction diagram represent? The squiggly line indicates the molecule is connected to something else not relevant to the reaction. What is the product besides the amide in the amide formation reaction? Water is produced as a byproduct. How does the condensation reaction mechanism ensure the formation of an amide? By removing the OH from the acid and H from the amine, the carbon and nitrogen can bond, forming an amide.
Amide Formation quiz
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