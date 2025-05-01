What two types of molecules react to form an amide in amide formation? A carboxylic acid and an amine react to form an amide.

What is lost during the condensation reaction that forms an amide? Water is lost during the condensation reaction.

Which group is removed from the carboxylic acid during amide formation? The hydroxyl group (OH) is removed from the carboxylic acid.

What is removed from the amine during amide formation? One hydrogen atom is removed from the amine.

What catalyst is required to initiate amide formation? An H+ (acid) catalyst is required to start the reaction.

What type of bond forms between the carboxylic acid and amine in an amide? A bond forms between the carbon of the carboxylic acid and the nitrogen of the amine.