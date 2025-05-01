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What is an amphoteric (or amphiprotic) substance? An amphoteric substance can act as either an acid or a base depending on its environment. How does an acid behave in a solvent according to the transcript? An acid donates or gives away an H+ ion (proton) when dissolved in a solvent. What is the behavior of a base in a solvent? A base accepts an H+ ion (proton) when dissolved in a solvent. What structural feature is common in many amphoteric species? Many amphoteric species have a hydrogen atom at the beginning and a negative charge at the end of their structure. Why is water considered an exception among amphoteric species? Water is amphoteric but does not have a hydrogen at the start and a negative charge at the end; it can act as both acid and base. How does water act as an acid in a reaction with fluoride ion? Water donates an H+ ion to the fluoride ion, forming HF and leaving behind OH-. What is formed when water donates an H+ ion? When water donates an H+ ion, OH- (hydroxide ion) is formed. How does water act as a base in a reaction with hydrochloric acid? Water accepts an H+ ion from HCl, forming H3O+ (hydronium ion) and Cl-. What ion is produced when water accepts an H+ ion? When water accepts an H+ ion, H3O+ (hydronium ion) is produced. What does H3O+ represent in acid-base chemistry? H3O+ represents the hydronium ion, which is formed when water acts as a base and accepts an H+. Are H+ and H3O+ considered interchangeable in aqueous solutions? Yes, H+ and H3O+ are often considered synonymous or interchangeable in aqueous solutions. What is a good way to spot amphoteric species based on their structure? A good way to spot amphoteric species is to look for a hydrogen at the beginning and a negative charge at the end of their formula. What determines whether an amphoteric species acts as an acid or a base? The environment or the other substances present determines whether an amphoteric species acts as an acid or a base. What is the significance of amphoteric behavior in acid-base reactions? Amphoteric behavior is essential for understanding proton transfer and acid-base reactions in aqueous solutions. Give an example of an amphoteric species other than water. Species with a hydrogen at the start and a negative charge at the end, such as HCO3-, are examples of amphoteric species.
Amphoteric Species quiz
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Amphoteric Species
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