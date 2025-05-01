What is an amphoteric (or amphiprotic) substance? An amphoteric substance can act as either an acid or a base depending on its environment.

How does an acid behave in a solvent according to the transcript? An acid donates or gives away an H+ ion (proton) when dissolved in a solvent.

What is the behavior of a base in a solvent? A base accepts an H+ ion (proton) when dissolved in a solvent.

What structural feature is common in many amphoteric species? Many amphoteric species have a hydrogen atom at the beginning and a negative charge at the end of their structure.

Why is water considered an exception among amphoteric species? Water is amphoteric but does not have a hydrogen at the start and a negative charge at the end; it can act as both acid and base.

How does water act as an acid in a reaction with fluoride ion? Water donates an H+ ion to the fluoride ion, forming HF and leaving behind OH-.