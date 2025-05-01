What does the Arrhenius equation describe in chemistry? It describes how temperature affects the rate constant (k) of a chemical reaction.

Write the standard form of the Arrhenius equation. The standard form is k = A * e^(-Ea/RT).

What does the variable 'A' represent in the Arrhenius equation? 'A' is the frequency factor, also called the pre-exponential or Arrhenius factor.

What is the meaning of 'Ea' in the Arrhenius equation? 'Ea' stands for activation energy, which is the energy barrier that must be overcome for a reaction to occur.

What value and units are used for the gas constant 'R' in the Arrhenius equation? R is 8.314 J/(mol·K) when discussing speed, energy, or velocity.

How does increasing temperature affect the rate constant k according to the Arrhenius equation? Increasing temperature causes the rate constant k to increase.