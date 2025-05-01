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What does the Arrhenius equation describe in chemistry? It describes how temperature affects the rate constant (k) of a chemical reaction. Write the standard form of the Arrhenius equation. The standard form is k = A * e^(-Ea/RT). What does the variable 'A' represent in the Arrhenius equation? 'A' is the frequency factor, also called the pre-exponential or Arrhenius factor. What is the meaning of 'Ea' in the Arrhenius equation? 'Ea' stands for activation energy, which is the energy barrier that must be overcome for a reaction to occur. What value and units are used for the gas constant 'R' in the Arrhenius equation? R is 8.314 J/(mol·K) when discussing speed, energy, or velocity. How does increasing temperature affect the rate constant k according to the Arrhenius equation? Increasing temperature causes the rate constant k to increase. When do you use the two-point form of the Arrhenius equation? You use it when you have two rate constants and two temperatures for a reaction. Write the two-point form of the Arrhenius equation. The two-point form is ln(k2/k1) = -Ea/R * (1/T2 - 1/T1). What do k1 and k2 represent in the two-point Arrhenius equation? k1 is the initial rate constant and k2 is the final rate constant. What is the purpose of the linear form of the Arrhenius equation? It is used to determine the activation energy (Ea) from a plot of ln(k) versus 1/T. How is the Arrhenius equation rearranged to fit the straight-line equation y = mx + b? ln(k) is y, -Ea/R is the slope m, 1/T is x, and ln(A) is the intercept b. What does the slope of a plot of ln(k) versus 1/T represent? The slope is equal to -Ea/R. What is plotted on the x-axis and y-axis in the linear form of the Arrhenius equation? 1/T is plotted on the x-axis and ln(k) on the y-axis. Why might you see two different versions of the two-point Arrhenius equation? Because the order of temperatures and the sign of Ea can be switched, but both forms give the same answer. What is the main use of the Arrhenius equation in chemical kinetics? It is used to relate the rate constant to temperature and activation energy, helping predict how reaction rates change with temperature.
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