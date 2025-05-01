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What does average bond order represent in a molecule? Average bond order is the average number of chemical bonds between a pair of elements in a molecule. What is the bond order of a single bond? A single bond has a bond order of 1. What is the bond order of a double bond? A double bond has a bond order of 2. What is the bond order of a triple bond? A triple bond has a bond order of 3. How does bond order relate to bond strength? Bond strength increases as bond order increases; they are directly proportional. How does bond order relate to bond length? Bond length decreases as bond order increases; they are inversely proportional. If a molecule has a higher average bond order, what can you say about its bond strength? A higher average bond order means the bonds are stronger. If a molecule has a higher average bond order, what can you say about its bond length? A higher average bond order means the bonds are shorter. Why is understanding bond order important in chemistry? It helps predict the physical properties and reactivity of molecules. What is the relationship between bond order and the number of chemical bonds? Bond order indicates the number of chemical bonds between two atoms. How would you calculate the average bond order if a molecule has resonance structures? You average the bond orders from all resonance structures between the same pair of atoms. What happens to bond strength if the bond order decreases? Bond strength decreases as bond order decreases. What happens to bond length if the bond order decreases? Bond length increases as bond order decreases. What is the bond order for a bond that is halfway between a single and double bond? The bond order would be 1.5. How does bond order help in predicting molecular reactivity? Higher bond order usually means less reactivity due to stronger, shorter bonds.
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