What does average bond order represent in a molecule? Average bond order is the average number of chemical bonds between a pair of elements in a molecule.

What is the bond order of a single bond? A single bond has a bond order of 1.

What is the bond order of a double bond? A double bond has a bond order of 2.

What is the bond order of a triple bond? A triple bond has a bond order of 3.

How does bond order relate to bond strength? Bond strength increases as bond order increases; they are directly proportional.

How does bond order relate to bond length? Bond length decreases as bond order increases; they are inversely proportional.