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Average Bond Order quiz

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  • What does average bond order represent in a molecule?
    Average bond order is the average number of chemical bonds between a pair of elements in a molecule.
  • What is the bond order of a single bond?
    A single bond has a bond order of 1.
  • What is the bond order of a double bond?
    A double bond has a bond order of 2.
  • What is the bond order of a triple bond?
    A triple bond has a bond order of 3.
  • How does bond order relate to bond strength?
    Bond strength increases as bond order increases; they are directly proportional.
  • How does bond order relate to bond length?
    Bond length decreases as bond order increases; they are inversely proportional.
  • If a molecule has a higher average bond order, what can you say about its bond strength?
    A higher average bond order means the bonds are stronger.
  • If a molecule has a higher average bond order, what can you say about its bond length?
    A higher average bond order means the bonds are shorter.
  • Why is understanding bond order important in chemistry?
    It helps predict the physical properties and reactivity of molecules.
  • What is the relationship between bond order and the number of chemical bonds?
    Bond order indicates the number of chemical bonds between two atoms.
  • How would you calculate the average bond order if a molecule has resonance structures?
    You average the bond orders from all resonance structures between the same pair of atoms.
  • What happens to bond strength if the bond order decreases?
    Bond strength decreases as bond order decreases.
  • What happens to bond length if the bond order decreases?
    Bond length increases as bond order decreases.
  • What is the bond order for a bond that is halfway between a single and double bond?
    The bond order would be 1.5.
  • How does bond order help in predicting molecular reactivity?
    Higher bond order usually means less reactivity due to stronger, shorter bonds.