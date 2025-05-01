What is the main difference between balancing simple chemical reactions and redox reactions? Balancing redox reactions requires accounting for the transfer of electrons and balancing both charge and atoms, unlike simple reactions which only balance atoms.

What does it mean when a species is oxidized in a redox reaction? A species is oxidized when it loses electrons during the reaction.

What does it mean when a species is reduced in a redox reaction? A species is reduced when it gains electrons during the reaction.

What ion is typically present in redox reactions under acidic conditions? The H+ ion is typically present in acidic redox reactions.

What are the two types of half-reactions in a redox reaction? The two types are the oxidation half-reaction and the reduction half-reaction.

What must be balanced in addition to atoms when balancing redox reactions? Both charge and electrons must be balanced in addition to atoms.