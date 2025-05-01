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What is the main difference between balancing simple chemical reactions and redox reactions? Balancing redox reactions requires accounting for the transfer of electrons and balancing both charge and atoms, unlike simple reactions which only balance atoms. What does it mean when a species is oxidized in a redox reaction? A species is oxidized when it loses electrons during the reaction. What does it mean when a species is reduced in a redox reaction? A species is reduced when it gains electrons during the reaction. What ion is typically present in redox reactions under acidic conditions? The H+ ion is typically present in acidic redox reactions. What are the two types of half-reactions in a redox reaction? The two types are the oxidation half-reaction and the reduction half-reaction. What must be balanced in addition to atoms when balancing redox reactions? Both charge and electrons must be balanced in addition to atoms. What is the first step in identifying half-reactions in a redox reaction? The first step is to identify the elements involved, excluding oxygen and hydrogen. Why do we separate a redox reaction into half-reactions? We separate it to clearly show the oxidation and reduction processes and to balance electrons and charge. What is a half-reaction? A half-reaction is either the oxidation or reduction portion of a redox reaction. How many half-reactions are there in a redox reaction? There are two half-reactions: one for oxidation and one for reduction. What is conserved when balancing redox reactions? Both mass (atoms) and charge are conserved. In acidic solutions, what is commonly added to balance hydrogen atoms? H+ ions are commonly added to balance hydrogen atoms. What is the role of electrons in balancing redox reactions? Electrons are balanced to ensure that the number lost in oxidation equals the number gained in reduction. Why do we exclude oxygen and hydrogen when first identifying elements in half-reactions? Oxygen and hydrogen are balanced later using H2O and H+; the initial focus is on other elements. What is the overall goal when balancing a redox reaction? The goal is to ensure both atoms and charges are balanced on both sides of the equation.
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions quiz
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