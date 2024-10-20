Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Redox Reaction A chemical process involving the transfer of electrons between two species, resulting in oxidation and reduction.

Oxidation The process in which a reactant loses electrons, increasing its oxidation state.

Reduction The process in which a reactant gains electrons, decreasing its oxidation state.

Acidic Conditions A chemical environment characterized by the presence of H+ ions, affecting redox reactions.

H+ Ion A positively charged hydrogen ion, commonly present in acidic solutions.

Half-Reaction A component of a redox reaction, representing either the oxidation or reduction process.

Oxidation State A number assigned to an element in a compound, indicating its degree of oxidation.

Electron Transfer The movement of electrons from one reactant to another in a redox reaction.

Charge Balance The principle of ensuring that the total charge is the same on both sides of a redox equation.