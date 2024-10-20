Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions definitions Flashcards

Back
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions definitions
1/10
  • Redox Reaction
    A chemical process involving the transfer of electrons between two species, resulting in oxidation and reduction.
  • Oxidation
    The process in which a reactant loses electrons, increasing its oxidation state.
  • Reduction
    The process in which a reactant gains electrons, decreasing its oxidation state.
  • Acidic Conditions
    A chemical environment characterized by the presence of H+ ions, affecting redox reactions.
  • H+ Ion
    A positively charged hydrogen ion, commonly present in acidic solutions.
  • Half-Reaction
    A component of a redox reaction, representing either the oxidation or reduction process.
  • Oxidation State
    A number assigned to an element in a compound, indicating its degree of oxidation.
  • Electron Transfer
    The movement of electrons from one reactant to another in a redox reaction.
  • Charge Balance
    The principle of ensuring that the total charge is the same on both sides of a redox equation.
  • Mass Conservation
    The principle that mass is neither created nor destroyed in a chemical reaction.