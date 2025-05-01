What is the band or valley of stability in nuclear chemistry? It is the region on a neutron-to-proton plot where isotopes are stable; isotopes outside this band are unstable and radioactive.

Why are isotopes outside the band of stability considered radioactive? They have an imbalance in their neutron and proton numbers, making them unstable and prone to decay.

What is the main purpose of alpha decay for unstable isotopes? Alpha decay reduces the number of protons and neutrons, helping the isotope move closer to the band of stability.

Which isotopes typically undergo alpha decay? Isotopes with atomic masses equal to or greater than 210 amu, especially those with excess neutrons and protons.

What particle is emitted during alpha decay? An alpha particle, which consists of 2 protons and 2 neutrons, is emitted.

What happens to the atomic number and mass number during alpha decay? Both the atomic number and mass number decrease as the isotope loses protons and neutrons.