What is the main goal of electron capture and positron emission for isotopes to the right of the valley of stability? The main goal is to convert protons into neutrons, increasing the neutron-to-proton ratio and moving the isotope toward greater stability.

What happens to the number of protons during electron capture or positron emission? The number of protons decreases as a proton is converted into a neutron.

What is the daughter product when cesium-131 undergoes electron capture? The daughter product is xenon-131.

What is the daughter product when cesium-131 undergoes positron emission? The daughter product is also xenon-131.

Why do isotopes to the right of the valley of stability undergo electron capture or positron emission? They have an excess of protons and need to increase their neutron-to-proton ratio to become more stable.

What is emitted during positron emission? A positron is emitted from the nucleus.