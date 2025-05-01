What does the band of stability represent on a neutron-to-proton plot? It represents the area where stable, non-radioactive isotopes reside based on their neutron-to-proton ratios.

What type of decay is common in elements with atomic masses greater than 209 AMU? Alpha decay and nuclear fission are common in these heavy elements.

What is the result of radium-226 undergoing alpha decay? It emits an alpha particle and becomes radon-222.

What happens during nuclear fission of a heavy element? The nucleus splits into two daughter isotopes, releases three neutrons, and produces a large amount of energy.

Where on the neutron-to-proton plot does beta decay typically occur? Beta decay typically occurs to the left of the band of stability, where there is an excess of neutrons.

What is the purpose of beta decay in neutron-rich isotopes? Beta decay decreases the number of neutrons and increases the number of protons to move toward stability.