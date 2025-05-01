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What does the band of stability represent on a neutron-to-proton plot? It represents the area where stable, non-radioactive isotopes reside based on their neutron-to-proton ratios. What type of decay is common in elements with atomic masses greater than 209 AMU? Alpha decay and nuclear fission are common in these heavy elements. What is the result of radium-226 undergoing alpha decay? It emits an alpha particle and becomes radon-222. What happens during nuclear fission of a heavy element? The nucleus splits into two daughter isotopes, releases three neutrons, and produces a large amount of energy. Where on the neutron-to-proton plot does beta decay typically occur? Beta decay typically occurs to the left of the band of stability, where there is an excess of neutrons. What is the purpose of beta decay in neutron-rich isotopes? Beta decay decreases the number of neutrons and increases the number of protons to move toward stability. What is the product when carbon-14 undergoes beta decay? It becomes nitrogen-14. What decay processes occur in isotopes with excess protons? Electron capture and positron emission occur in isotopes with excess protons. What is the result of cesium-131 undergoing electron capture or positron emission? It becomes xenon-131. What is the main goal of radioactive decay for unstable isotopes? The main goal is to reach a stable neutron-to-proton ratio within the band of stability. What force holds the nucleus together? The nuclear force holds the nucleus together. What force tends to pull the nucleus apart? The electrostatic force, due to repulsion between protons, tends to pull the nucleus apart. How do neutrons contribute to nuclear stability? Neutrons act as a 'chemical glue,' reducing repulsion between protons and helping to stabilize the nucleus. What happens to the balance of forces in a nucleus with excess neutrons? The nuclear force is greater than the electrostatic force, helping to hold the nucleus together. What happens to the balance of forces in a nucleus with excess protons? The electrostatic force becomes greater than the nuclear force, increasing the tendency for the nucleus to break apart.
Band of Stability: Overview quiz
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Band of Stability: Overview
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