21. Nuclear Chemistry
Band of Stability: Overview
Intepreting the Band of Stability
Band of Stability: Overview Example
Problem
A nuclide of plutonium-241 undergoes 2 alpha decays, 3 beta decays and a gamma emission. What is the product?
a) Curium
b) Neptunium
c) Uranium
d) Thorium
e) Nobelium
Band of Stability: Atomic Forces
Band of Stability: Overview Example
Problem
Determine if the following nuclide will undergo alpha decay, beta decay or positron emission and provide the nuclear reaction: Hydrogen-3
Problem
Determine if the following nuclides will undergo alpha decay, beta decay or electron capture and provide the nuclear reaction: Vanadium-50
