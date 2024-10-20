Band of Stability: Overview definitions Flashcards
Back
Band of Stability: Overview definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Band of StabilityThe region on a neutron-proton plot where stable isotopes reside, indicating balanced nuclear forces.
- Alpha DecayA process where heavy isotopes emit an alpha particle, reducing atomic mass and leading to a new element.
- Nuclear FissionA reaction where a heavy nucleus splits into smaller nuclei, releasing energy and neutrons.
- Beta DecayA decay process where a neutron-rich isotope converts a neutron into a proton, emitting a beta particle.
- Electron CaptureA process where an excess proton in the nucleus captures an electron, converting into a neutron.
- Positron EmissionA decay process where a proton-rich isotope emits a positron, converting a proton into a neutron.
- Neutron-Proton PlotA graph depicting isotopes' stability based on their neutron-to-proton ratios.
- Nuclear ForceThe force that holds the nucleus together, counteracting electrostatic repulsion between protons.
- Electrostatic ForceThe force causing repulsion between like-charged protons within the nucleus.
- NeutronsNeutral subatomic particles acting as 'chemical glue' to stabilize the nucleus by reducing proton repulsion.
- Radioactive DecayThe process by which unstable isotopes transform into stable ones by emitting particles or radiation.
- IsotopesVariants of elements with the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.
- Atomic MassThe mass of an atom, typically measured in atomic mass units (AMU), influencing decay processes.
- RadioisotopesIsotopes that are unstable and undergo radioactive decay to achieve stability.
- Chemical GlueA metaphor for neutrons' role in mitigating proton repulsion within the nucleus.