Band of Stability: Overview definitions Flashcards

Band of Stability: Overview definitions
  • Band of Stability
    The region on a neutron-proton plot where stable isotopes reside, indicating balanced nuclear forces.
  • Alpha Decay
    A process where heavy isotopes emit an alpha particle, reducing atomic mass and leading to a new element.
  • Nuclear Fission
    A reaction where a heavy nucleus splits into smaller nuclei, releasing energy and neutrons.
  • Beta Decay
    A decay process where a neutron-rich isotope converts a neutron into a proton, emitting a beta particle.
  • Electron Capture
    A process where an excess proton in the nucleus captures an electron, converting into a neutron.
  • Positron Emission
    A decay process where a proton-rich isotope emits a positron, converting a proton into a neutron.
  • Neutron-Proton Plot
    A graph depicting isotopes' stability based on their neutron-to-proton ratios.
  • Nuclear Force
    The force that holds the nucleus together, counteracting electrostatic repulsion between protons.
  • Electrostatic Force
    The force causing repulsion between like-charged protons within the nucleus.
  • Neutrons
    Neutral subatomic particles acting as 'chemical glue' to stabilize the nucleus by reducing proton repulsion.
  • Radioactive Decay
    The process by which unstable isotopes transform into stable ones by emitting particles or radiation.
  • Isotopes
    Variants of elements with the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.
  • Atomic Mass
    The mass of an atom, typically measured in atomic mass units (AMU), influencing decay processes.
  • Radioisotopes
    Isotopes that are unstable and undergo radioactive decay to achieve stability.
  • Chemical Glue
    A metaphor for neutrons' role in mitigating proton repulsion within the nucleus.