Band of Stability: Overview definitions Flashcards

Band of Stability The region on a neutron-proton plot where stable isotopes reside, indicating balanced nuclear forces.

Alpha Decay A process where heavy isotopes emit an alpha particle, reducing atomic mass and leading to a new element.

Nuclear Fission A reaction where a heavy nucleus splits into smaller nuclei, releasing energy and neutrons.

Beta Decay A decay process where a neutron-rich isotope converts a neutron into a proton, emitting a beta particle.

Electron Capture A process where an excess proton in the nucleus captures an electron, converting into a neutron.

Positron Emission A decay process where a proton-rich isotope emits a positron, converting a proton into a neutron.

Neutron-Proton Plot A graph depicting isotopes' stability based on their neutron-to-proton ratios.

Nuclear Force The force that holds the nucleus together, counteracting electrostatic repulsion between protons.

Electrostatic Force The force causing repulsion between like-charged protons within the nucleus.

Neutrons Neutral subatomic particles acting as 'chemical glue' to stabilize the nucleus by reducing proton repulsion.

Radioactive Decay The process by which unstable isotopes transform into stable ones by emitting particles or radiation.

Isotopes Variants of elements with the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.

Atomic Mass The mass of an atom, typically measured in atomic mass units (AMU), influencing decay processes.

Radioisotopes Isotopes that are unstable and undergo radioactive decay to achieve stability.