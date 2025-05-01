Why does benzene undergo substitution reactions instead of addition reactions? Benzene undergoes substitution reactions to maintain its highly stable aromatic structure, unlike alkenes and alkynes which do addition reactions.

What is substituted onto the benzene ring during halogenation? A hydrogen atom on the benzene ring is substituted with a halogen, either bromine or chlorine.

What catalyst is required for the halogenation of benzene with Br2? The catalyst required is FeBr3, which matches the halogen used in the reaction.

What catalyst is required for the halogenation of benzene with Cl2? The catalyst required is FeCl3, which matches the halogen used in the reaction.

In Friedel-Crafts Alkylation, what is substituted onto the benzene ring? An alkyl group from an alkyl halide is substituted onto the benzene ring, replacing a hydrogen atom.

What catalyst is used in Friedel-Crafts Alkylation with an alkyl chloride? AlCl3 (aluminum chloride) is used as the catalyst when the alkyl halide contains chlorine.