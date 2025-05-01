Back
Why does benzene undergo substitution reactions instead of addition reactions? Benzene undergoes substitution reactions to maintain its highly stable aromatic structure, unlike alkenes and alkynes which do addition reactions. What is substituted onto the benzene ring during halogenation? A hydrogen atom on the benzene ring is substituted with a halogen, either bromine or chlorine. What catalyst is required for the halogenation of benzene with Br2? The catalyst required is FeBr3, which matches the halogen used in the reaction. What catalyst is required for the halogenation of benzene with Cl2? The catalyst required is FeCl3, which matches the halogen used in the reaction. In Friedel-Crafts Alkylation, what is substituted onto the benzene ring? An alkyl group from an alkyl halide is substituted onto the benzene ring, replacing a hydrogen atom. What catalyst is used in Friedel-Crafts Alkylation with an alkyl chloride? AlCl3 (aluminum chloride) is used as the catalyst when the alkyl halide contains chlorine. What catalyst is used in Friedel-Crafts Alkylation with an alkyl bromide? AlBr3 (aluminum bromide) is used as the catalyst when the alkyl halide contains bromine. What must be true about the catalyst and the halogen in both halogenation and Friedel-Crafts Alkylation? The catalyst must contain the same halogen as the reagent used in the reaction. What is the general outcome of both halogenation and Friedel-Crafts Alkylation reactions on benzene? A hydrogen atom on the benzene ring is substituted by either a halogen or an alkyl group. Why is benzene considered an aromatic compound? Benzene is considered aromatic because it has a unique stability due to its delocalized pi electrons. What happens to the hydrogen atom that is replaced during benzene halogenation? The hydrogen atom is removed from the benzene ring and replaced by a halogen atom. What is the product called when a methyl group is substituted onto benzene? The product is called methylbenzene. What type of reaction do alkenes and alkynes typically undergo? Alkenes and alkynes typically undergo addition reactions. What is the role of the catalyst in benzene substitution reactions? The catalyst helps facilitate the substitution reaction by activating the halogen or alkyl halide. How are halogenation and Friedel-Crafts Alkylation reactions similar? Both reactions substitute a hydrogen atom on benzene and require a catalyst that matches the halogen in the reagent.
Benzene Reactions quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Benzene Reactions
22. Organic Chemistry
5 problems
Topic
ErnestBlazevic
22. Organic Chemistry - Part 1 of 5
7 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
22. Organic Chemistry - Part 2 of 5
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
22. Organic Chemistry - Part 3 of 5
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Keyshawn
22. Organic Chemistry - Part 4 of 5
8 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
22. Organic Chemistry - Part 5 of 5
8 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules