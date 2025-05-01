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Benzene Reactions quiz

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  • Why does benzene undergo substitution reactions instead of addition reactions?
    Benzene undergoes substitution reactions to maintain its highly stable aromatic structure, unlike alkenes and alkynes which do addition reactions.
  • What is substituted onto the benzene ring during halogenation?
    A hydrogen atom on the benzene ring is substituted with a halogen, either bromine or chlorine.
  • What catalyst is required for the halogenation of benzene with Br2?
    The catalyst required is FeBr3, which matches the halogen used in the reaction.
  • What catalyst is required for the halogenation of benzene with Cl2?
    The catalyst required is FeCl3, which matches the halogen used in the reaction.
  • In Friedel-Crafts Alkylation, what is substituted onto the benzene ring?
    An alkyl group from an alkyl halide is substituted onto the benzene ring, replacing a hydrogen atom.
  • What catalyst is used in Friedel-Crafts Alkylation with an alkyl chloride?
    AlCl3 (aluminum chloride) is used as the catalyst when the alkyl halide contains chlorine.
  • What catalyst is used in Friedel-Crafts Alkylation with an alkyl bromide?
    AlBr3 (aluminum bromide) is used as the catalyst when the alkyl halide contains bromine.
  • What must be true about the catalyst and the halogen in both halogenation and Friedel-Crafts Alkylation?
    The catalyst must contain the same halogen as the reagent used in the reaction.
  • What is the general outcome of both halogenation and Friedel-Crafts Alkylation reactions on benzene?
    A hydrogen atom on the benzene ring is substituted by either a halogen or an alkyl group.
  • Why is benzene considered an aromatic compound?
    Benzene is considered aromatic because it has a unique stability due to its delocalized pi electrons.
  • What happens to the hydrogen atom that is replaced during benzene halogenation?
    The hydrogen atom is removed from the benzene ring and replaced by a halogen atom.
  • What is the product called when a methyl group is substituted onto benzene?
    The product is called methylbenzene.
  • What type of reaction do alkenes and alkynes typically undergo?
    Alkenes and alkynes typically undergo addition reactions.
  • What is the role of the catalyst in benzene substitution reactions?
    The catalyst helps facilitate the substitution reaction by activating the halogen or alkyl halide.
  • How are halogenation and Friedel-Crafts Alkylation reactions similar?
    Both reactions substitute a hydrogen atom on benzene and require a catalyst that matches the halogen in the reagent.