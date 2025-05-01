What is a beta particle in the context of beta decay? A beta particle is a high-energy, high-speed electron emitted from an unstable nucleus during beta decay.

How is an electron symbolized in nuclear equations for beta decay? An electron can be symbolized as e or as a beta particle (β), with a mass number of 0 and an atomic number of -1.

Why does beta decay occur in nuclei? Beta decay occurs in nuclei with an excess number of neutrons to reduce the neutron count and increase the proton count for greater stability.

What happens to a neutron during beta decay? A neutron is converted into a proton and an electron; the proton stays in the nucleus, and the electron is ejected.

Does the mass number change during beta decay? No, the mass number remains the same because the electron's mass is negligible.

How does the atomic number change during beta decay? The atomic number increases by one because a neutron is converted into a proton.