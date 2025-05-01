What does the Bohr equation calculate in atomic physics? It calculates the energy transition of an electron as it moves between atomic shells.

What is the formula for the energy change (ΔE) in the Bohr equation? ΔE = -Re (1/n_final^2 - 1/n_initial^2), where Re is the Rydberg constant for energy.

What is the value and unit of the Rydberg constant (Re) used in the energy Bohr equation? Re = 2.178 x 10^-18 joules.

In the Bohr equation, what do n_initial and n_final represent? They represent the principal quantum numbers of the electron's initial and final orbital levels.

How does the Bohr equation change when calculating wavelength instead of energy? The equation becomes 1/λ = -Rλ (1/n_final^2 - 1/n_initial^2), where Rλ is the Rydberg constant for wavelength.

What is the value and unit of the Rydberg constant (Rλ) used in the wavelength Bohr equation? Rλ = 1.0974 x 10^7 meters inverse (m^-1).