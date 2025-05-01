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Bohr Equation quiz

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  • What does the Bohr equation calculate in atomic physics?
    It calculates the energy transition of an electron as it moves between atomic shells.
  • What is the formula for the energy change (ΔE) in the Bohr equation?
    ΔE = -Re (1/n_final^2 - 1/n_initial^2), where Re is the Rydberg constant for energy.
  • What is the value and unit of the Rydberg constant (Re) used in the energy Bohr equation?
    Re = 2.178 x 10^-18 joules.
  • In the Bohr equation, what do n_initial and n_final represent?
    They represent the principal quantum numbers of the electron's initial and final orbital levels.
  • How does the Bohr equation change when calculating wavelength instead of energy?
    The equation becomes 1/λ = -Rλ (1/n_final^2 - 1/n_initial^2), where Rλ is the Rydberg constant for wavelength.
  • What is the value and unit of the Rydberg constant (Rλ) used in the wavelength Bohr equation?
    Rλ = 1.0974 x 10^7 meters inverse (m^-1).
  • Why do the Rydberg constant values differ in the two Bohr equations?
    Because one is used for energy (in joules) and the other for wavelength (in meters inverse).
  • What does ΔE represent in the Bohr equation?
    ΔE represents the energy change for an electron in joules.
  • When should you use the energy form of the Bohr equation?
    When you are dealing with two shell numbers and calculating the energy change.
  • When should you use the wavelength form of the Bohr equation?
    When you are dealing with two shell numbers and calculating the wavelength of emitted or absorbed light.
  • What is the physical significance of the Bohr equation in atomic structure?
    It reflects the quantized nature of electron energy levels and predicts spectral lines.
  • What is the relationship between energy transitions and spectral lines in the Bohr model?
    Energy transitions correspond to the emission or absorption of light at specific wavelengths, producing spectral lines.
  • How are the variables n_initial and n_final used in both Bohr equations?
    They are used to indicate the starting and ending energy levels of the electron.
  • What does the negative sign in the Bohr equations indicate?
    It indicates that energy is released (emission) or absorbed (absorption) during the electron transition.
  • Why is understanding the Bohr equation important for quantum mechanics?
    Because it helps explain atomic structure and electron behavior in terms of quantized energy levels.