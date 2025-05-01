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What is bond energy (or bond enthalpy) and how is it represented? Bond energy, also called bond enthalpy, is the energy stored in a bond between atoms in a molecule and is represented by ΔHBE. What is another name for bond energy? Bond energy is also known as bond enthalpy. What is the formula for calculating the enthalpy of reaction using bond energies? The formula is ΔH of reaction = reactants - products when using individual bond energies. When is the formula ΔH of reaction = products - reactants used? This formula is used when given the standard enthalpy of formation values for entire compounds. What type of process absorbs energy to break bonds? An endothermic process absorbs energy to break bonds. What sign is associated with an endothermic process? A positive sign is associated with an endothermic process. What type of process releases energy when bonds form? An exothermic process releases energy when bonds form. What sign is associated with an exothermic process? A negative sign is associated with an exothermic process. What is another term for the enthalpy of reaction? The enthalpy of reaction is also called the heat of reaction. Why is understanding bond energy important in chemistry? Understanding bond energy is crucial for calculating the energy changes in chemical reactions. What does a positive ΔH of reaction indicate about a chemical reaction? A positive ΔH of reaction indicates the reaction is endothermic and absorbs energy. What does a negative ΔH of reaction indicate about a chemical reaction? A negative ΔH of reaction indicates the reaction is exothermic and releases energy. How are bond energy values used in thermochemistry? Bond energy values are used to calculate the enthalpy or heat of reaction. What is the difference between using bond energies and enthalpy of formation values in reaction calculations? With bond energies, use reactants minus products; with enthalpy of formation values, use products minus reactants. What happens to energy when a chemical bond is broken? Energy is absorbed when a chemical bond is broken, making the process endothermic.
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