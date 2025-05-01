What is bond energy (or bond enthalpy) and how is it represented? Bond energy, also called bond enthalpy, is the energy stored in a bond between atoms in a molecule and is represented by ΔHBE.

What is another name for bond energy? Bond energy is also known as bond enthalpy.

What is the formula for calculating the enthalpy of reaction using bond energies? The formula is ΔH of reaction = reactants - products when using individual bond energies.

When is the formula ΔH of reaction = products - reactants used? This formula is used when given the standard enthalpy of formation values for entire compounds.

What type of process absorbs energy to break bonds? An endothermic process absorbs energy to break bonds.

What sign is associated with an endothermic process? A positive sign is associated with an endothermic process.