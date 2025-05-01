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Bond Energy quiz

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  • What is bond energy (or bond enthalpy) and how is it represented?
    Bond energy, also called bond enthalpy, is the energy stored in a bond between atoms in a molecule and is represented by ΔHBE.
  • What is another name for bond energy?
    Bond energy is also known as bond enthalpy.
  • What is the formula for calculating the enthalpy of reaction using bond energies?
    The formula is ΔH of reaction = reactants - products when using individual bond energies.
  • When is the formula ΔH of reaction = products - reactants used?
    This formula is used when given the standard enthalpy of formation values for entire compounds.
  • What type of process absorbs energy to break bonds?
    An endothermic process absorbs energy to break bonds.
  • What sign is associated with an endothermic process?
    A positive sign is associated with an endothermic process.
  • What type of process releases energy when bonds form?
    An exothermic process releases energy when bonds form.
  • What sign is associated with an exothermic process?
    A negative sign is associated with an exothermic process.
  • What is another term for the enthalpy of reaction?
    The enthalpy of reaction is also called the heat of reaction.
  • Why is understanding bond energy important in chemistry?
    Understanding bond energy is crucial for calculating the energy changes in chemical reactions.
  • What does a positive ΔH of reaction indicate about a chemical reaction?
    A positive ΔH of reaction indicates the reaction is endothermic and absorbs energy.
  • What does a negative ΔH of reaction indicate about a chemical reaction?
    A negative ΔH of reaction indicates the reaction is exothermic and releases energy.
  • How are bond energy values used in thermochemistry?
    Bond energy values are used to calculate the enthalpy or heat of reaction.
  • What is the difference between using bond energies and enthalpy of formation values in reaction calculations?
    With bond energies, use reactants minus products; with enthalpy of formation values, use products minus reactants.
  • What happens to energy when a chemical bond is broken?
    Energy is absorbed when a chemical bond is broken, making the process endothermic.