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What is the Born-Haber cycle used to determine? It is used to determine the enthalpy of formation of an ionic compound from its elements in their standard states. What is the first step in the Born-Haber cycle for sodium chloride formation? The first step is the sublimation of sodium solid to sodium gas. What does the enthalpy of sublimation refer to in the Born-Haber cycle? It refers to the energy required to convert a solid element into its gaseous form. What is ionization energy in the context of the Born-Haber cycle? Ionization energy is the energy needed to remove an electron from a gaseous atom to form a cation. Why might multiple ionization energies be considered in the Born-Haber cycle? If more than one electron must be removed, successive ionization energies (IE1, IE2, etc.) are included. What is the purpose of the bond dissociation step in the Born-Haber cycle? It breaks a diatomic molecule (like Cl2) into individual atoms so they can form ions. What does electron affinity measure in the Born-Haber cycle? Electron affinity measures the energy change when an electron is added to a gaseous atom to form an anion. What is lattice energy in the Born-Haber cycle? Lattice energy is the energy released when gaseous ions combine to form a solid ionic compound. How is the standard enthalpy of formation (ΔHf°) related to the Born-Haber cycle? It is the overall energy change calculated by summing all the steps in the Born-Haber cycle. Why are fractions or decimals sometimes used in formation equations? They are used to ensure the formation of exactly one mole of product from the elements in their standard states. What physical state must elements be in before forming ions in the Born-Haber cycle? They must be in the gaseous state before ionization or electron addition occurs. What happens to sodium during the Born-Haber cycle for NaCl? Sodium is sublimed to a gas and then ionized to form a Na⁺ ion. What happens to chlorine during the Born-Haber cycle for NaCl? Chlorine gas (Cl2) is dissociated into atoms, and then each atom gains an electron to form Cl⁻. Why is the Born-Haber cycle important for understanding ionic solids? It helps explain the thermochemical processes and energy changes involved in forming ionic solids. List the five fundamental steps in the Born-Haber cycle. The steps are sublimation, ionization energy, bond dissociation, electron affinity, and lattice energy.
Born Haber Cycle quiz
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