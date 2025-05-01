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Born Haber Cycle quiz

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  • What is the Born-Haber cycle used to determine?
    It is used to determine the enthalpy of formation of an ionic compound from its elements in their standard states.
  • What is the first step in the Born-Haber cycle for sodium chloride formation?
    The first step is the sublimation of sodium solid to sodium gas.
  • What does the enthalpy of sublimation refer to in the Born-Haber cycle?
    It refers to the energy required to convert a solid element into its gaseous form.
  • What is ionization energy in the context of the Born-Haber cycle?
    Ionization energy is the energy needed to remove an electron from a gaseous atom to form a cation.
  • Why might multiple ionization energies be considered in the Born-Haber cycle?
    If more than one electron must be removed, successive ionization energies (IE1, IE2, etc.) are included.
  • What is the purpose of the bond dissociation step in the Born-Haber cycle?
    It breaks a diatomic molecule (like Cl2) into individual atoms so they can form ions.
  • What does electron affinity measure in the Born-Haber cycle?
    Electron affinity measures the energy change when an electron is added to a gaseous atom to form an anion.
  • What is lattice energy in the Born-Haber cycle?
    Lattice energy is the energy released when gaseous ions combine to form a solid ionic compound.
  • How is the standard enthalpy of formation (ΔHf°) related to the Born-Haber cycle?
    It is the overall energy change calculated by summing all the steps in the Born-Haber cycle.
  • Why are fractions or decimals sometimes used in formation equations?
    They are used to ensure the formation of exactly one mole of product from the elements in their standard states.
  • What physical state must elements be in before forming ions in the Born-Haber cycle?
    They must be in the gaseous state before ionization or electron addition occurs.
  • What happens to sodium during the Born-Haber cycle for NaCl?
    Sodium is sublimed to a gas and then ionized to form a Na⁺ ion.
  • What happens to chlorine during the Born-Haber cycle for NaCl?
    Chlorine gas (Cl2) is dissociated into atoms, and then each atom gains an electron to form Cl⁻.
  • Why is the Born-Haber cycle important for understanding ionic solids?
    It helps explain the thermochemical processes and energy changes involved in forming ionic solids.
  • List the five fundamental steps in the Born-Haber cycle.
    The steps are sublimation, ionization energy, bond dissociation, electron affinity, and lattice energy.