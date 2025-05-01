What is the Born-Haber cycle used to determine? It is used to determine the enthalpy of formation of an ionic compound from its elements in their standard states.

What is the first step in the Born-Haber cycle for sodium chloride formation? The first step is the sublimation of sodium solid to sodium gas.

What does the enthalpy of sublimation refer to in the Born-Haber cycle? It refers to the energy required to convert a solid element into its gaseous form.

What is ionization energy in the context of the Born-Haber cycle? Ionization energy is the energy needed to remove an electron from a gaseous atom to form a cation.

Why might multiple ionization energies be considered in the Born-Haber cycle? If more than one electron must be removed, successive ionization energies (IE1, IE2, etc.) are included.

What is the purpose of the bond dissociation step in the Born-Haber cycle? It breaks a diatomic molecule (like Cl2) into individual atoms so they can form ions.