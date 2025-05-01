What is the common name for group 3A elements in the periodic table? Group 3A elements are commonly known as the Boron family.

How many valence electrons do Boron family elements have? Boron family elements have three valence electrons in their s and p subshells.

Do Boron family metals react with liquid water or steam? Boron family metals react with steam, not with liquid water.

What are the products when group 3A metals react with steam? The products are the metal ion (M³⁺), hydroxide ion (OH⁻), and hydrogen gas (H₂).

What is the predominant oxidation state for most group 3A elements? Most group 3A elements have a predominant oxidation state of +3.

Which group 3A element prefers a +1 oxidation state? Thallium prefers a +1 oxidation state.