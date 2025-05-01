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Boron Family Reactions quiz

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  • What is the common name for group 3A elements in the periodic table?
    Group 3A elements are commonly known as the Boron family.
  • How many valence electrons do Boron family elements have?
    Boron family elements have three valence electrons in their s and p subshells.
  • Do Boron family metals react with liquid water or steam?
    Boron family metals react with steam, not with liquid water.
  • What are the products when group 3A metals react with steam?
    The products are the metal ion (M³⁺), hydroxide ion (OH⁻), and hydrogen gas (H₂).
  • What is the predominant oxidation state for most group 3A elements?
    Most group 3A elements have a predominant oxidation state of +3.
  • Which group 3A element prefers a +1 oxidation state?
    Thallium prefers a +1 oxidation state.
  • How does thallium’s reaction with steam differ from other group 3A metals?
    Thallium forms Tl⁺ ions instead of M³⁺ ions when reacting with steam.
  • What is produced when thallium reacts with steam?
    Thallium produces Tl⁺, hydroxide ion (OH⁻), and hydrogen gas (H₂).
  • What type of bonding is possible in Boron family elements?
    Boron family elements can exhibit metallic bonding and covalent network bonding.
  • What is the general formula for halide solids formed by most group 3A elements?
    The general formula is MX₃, where M is the metal and X is the halogen.
  • What is the formula for halide solids formed by thallium?
    Thallium forms halide solids with the formula TlX.
  • Why do Boron family elements form MX₃ with halogens?
    Because the metal is +3 and the halogen is -1, three halogen ions are needed to balance one metal ion.
  • What is the charge of halogens in these reactions?
    Halogens have a charge of -1 in these reactions.
  • What is always produced when Boron family metals react with halogens?
    An ionic halide solid is always produced.
  • Why is balancing equations important in Boron family reactions?
    Balancing ensures the correct stoichiometry and reflects the preferred oxidation states of the elements.