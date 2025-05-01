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What is the common name for group 3A elements in the periodic table? Group 3A elements are commonly known as the Boron family. How many valence electrons do Boron family elements have? Boron family elements have three valence electrons in their s and p subshells. Do Boron family metals react with liquid water or steam? Boron family metals react with steam, not with liquid water. What are the products when group 3A metals react with steam? The products are the metal ion (M³⁺), hydroxide ion (OH⁻), and hydrogen gas (H₂). What is the predominant oxidation state for most group 3A elements? Most group 3A elements have a predominant oxidation state of +3. Which group 3A element prefers a +1 oxidation state? Thallium prefers a +1 oxidation state. How does thallium’s reaction with steam differ from other group 3A metals? Thallium forms Tl⁺ ions instead of M³⁺ ions when reacting with steam. What is produced when thallium reacts with steam? Thallium produces Tl⁺, hydroxide ion (OH⁻), and hydrogen gas (H₂). What type of bonding is possible in Boron family elements? Boron family elements can exhibit metallic bonding and covalent network bonding. What is the general formula for halide solids formed by most group 3A elements? The general formula is MX₃, where M is the metal and X is the halogen. What is the formula for halide solids formed by thallium? Thallium forms halide solids with the formula TlX. Why do Boron family elements form MX₃ with halogens? Because the metal is +3 and the halogen is -1, three halogen ions are needed to balance one metal ion. What is the charge of halogens in these reactions? Halogens have a charge of -1 in these reactions. What is always produced when Boron family metals react with halogens? An ionic halide solid is always produced. Why is balancing equations important in Boron family reactions? Balancing ensures the correct stoichiometry and reflects the preferred oxidation states of the elements.
Boron Family Reactions quiz
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