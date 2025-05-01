What is the equilibrium constant (Keq) for an overall reaction when multiple steps are involved? It is the product of the equilibrium constants of each individual step in the reaction sequence.

What must you check for each compound when matching it from the overall reaction to the partial reactions? You must ensure the compound matches in number (coefficient) and phase (state of matter).

What should you do if a compound appears in more than one partial reaction? Skip that compound when matching compounds from the overall reaction to the partial reactions.

What happens to the equilibrium constant if you reverse a partial reaction? You take the inverse (reciprocal) of the equilibrium constant for that reaction.

How do you adjust the equilibrium constant if you multiply a partial reaction by a coefficient? You raise the equilibrium constant to the power of that coefficient.

What is a reaction intermediate? A reaction intermediate is a compound that appears as a reactant in one step and as a product in another, and cancels out when combining reactions.