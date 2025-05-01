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What type of reaction occurs when a carboxylic acid reacts with a base? An acid-base reaction occurs, where the base removes a proton (H+) from the carboxylic acid. What is formed when a base removes a proton from a carboxylic acid? The conjugate base of the carboxylic acid, called a carboxylate anion, is formed. What is the name change that occurs when ethanoic acid forms its conjugate base? The name changes from 'ethanoic acid' to 'ethanoate.' How can you identify a carboxylic acid from its name? Carboxylic acids have names ending in 'oic acid.' What does the ending 'oate' signify in a compound's name? It signifies the compound is a carboxylate anion, the conjugate base of a carboxylic acid. Are carboxylic acids considered strong or weak acids? Carboxylic acids are classified as weak acids. What is the general result of a carboxylic acid reacting with a base? The result is the removal of an H+ ion, forming a carboxylate anion. What is the conjugate base of ethanoic acid called? The conjugate base of ethanoic acid is called ethanoate. What role does the base play in a carboxylic acid reaction? The base removes a proton (H+) from the carboxylic acid. What is the functional group present in carboxylic acids? Carboxylic acids contain the carboxyl group (-COOH). What is the charge on the carboxylate anion formed after deprotonation? The carboxylate anion carries a negative charge. Why is the acid-base reaction of carboxylic acids important in organic chemistry? It demonstrates the reactivity and behavior of carboxylic acids in different chemical environments. What happens to the hydrogen atom in the carboxyl group during a reaction with a base? The hydrogen atom (as H+) is removed by the base. What is the significance of the name change from 'oic acid' to 'oate'? It indicates the transformation from the acid to its conjugate base (anion) form. What is an example of a carboxylic acid and its corresponding carboxylate anion? Ethanoic acid is a carboxylic acid, and ethanoate is its corresponding carboxylate anion.
Carboxylic Acid Reactions quiz
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