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Carboxylic Acid Reactions quiz

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  • What type of reaction occurs when a carboxylic acid reacts with a base?
    An acid-base reaction occurs, where the base removes a proton (H+) from the carboxylic acid.
  • What is formed when a base removes a proton from a carboxylic acid?
    The conjugate base of the carboxylic acid, called a carboxylate anion, is formed.
  • What is the name change that occurs when ethanoic acid forms its conjugate base?
    The name changes from 'ethanoic acid' to 'ethanoate.'
  • How can you identify a carboxylic acid from its name?
    Carboxylic acids have names ending in 'oic acid.'
  • What does the ending 'oate' signify in a compound's name?
    It signifies the compound is a carboxylate anion, the conjugate base of a carboxylic acid.
  • Are carboxylic acids considered strong or weak acids?
    Carboxylic acids are classified as weak acids.
  • What is the general result of a carboxylic acid reacting with a base?
    The result is the removal of an H+ ion, forming a carboxylate anion.
  • What is the conjugate base of ethanoic acid called?
    The conjugate base of ethanoic acid is called ethanoate.
  • What role does the base play in a carboxylic acid reaction?
    The base removes a proton (H+) from the carboxylic acid.
  • What is the functional group present in carboxylic acids?
    Carboxylic acids contain the carboxyl group (-COOH).
  • What is the charge on the carboxylate anion formed after deprotonation?
    The carboxylate anion carries a negative charge.
  • Why is the acid-base reaction of carboxylic acids important in organic chemistry?
    It demonstrates the reactivity and behavior of carboxylic acids in different chemical environments.
  • What happens to the hydrogen atom in the carboxyl group during a reaction with a base?
    The hydrogen atom (as H+) is removed by the base.
  • What is the significance of the name change from 'oic acid' to 'oate'?
    It indicates the transformation from the acid to its conjugate base (anion) form.
  • What is an example of a carboxylic acid and its corresponding carboxylate anion?
    Ethanoic acid is a carboxylic acid, and ethanoate is its corresponding carboxylate anion.