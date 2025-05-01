What type of reaction occurs when a carboxylic acid reacts with a base? An acid-base reaction occurs, where the base removes a proton (H+) from the carboxylic acid.

What is formed when a base removes a proton from a carboxylic acid? The conjugate base of the carboxylic acid, called a carboxylate anion, is formed.

What is the name change that occurs when ethanoic acid forms its conjugate base? The name changes from 'ethanoic acid' to 'ethanoate.'

How can you identify a carboxylic acid from its name? Carboxylic acids have names ending in 'oic acid.'

What does the ending 'oate' signify in a compound's name? It signifies the compound is a carboxylate anion, the conjugate base of a carboxylic acid.

Are carboxylic acids considered strong or weak acids? Carboxylic acids are classified as weak acids.