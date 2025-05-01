What is the equation that relates standard Gibbs free energy (ΔG°) to standard cell potential (E°cell)? ΔG° = -nFE°cell, where n is the number of moles of electrons and F is Faraday's constant.

What is the value and unit of Faraday's constant (F)? Faraday's constant is 96,485 coulombs per mole of electrons (C/mol e-).

What does 'n' represent in the equation ΔG° = -nFE°cell? 'n' is the number of moles of electrons transferred in the redox reaction.

What is the equation that relates standard Gibbs free energy (ΔG°) to the equilibrium constant (K)? ΔG° = -RTlnK, where R is the gas constant and T is the temperature in Kelvin.

What is the value and unit of the gas constant (R) used in ΔG° = -RTlnK? The gas constant R is 8.314 joules per mole per Kelvin (J/mol·K).

How do you express the relationship between standard cell potential (E°cell) and the equilibrium constant (K)? E°cell = (RT/nF) ln K, which connects cell potential to chemical equilibrium.