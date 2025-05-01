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What is the equation that relates standard Gibbs free energy (ΔG°) to standard cell potential (E°cell)? ΔG° = -nFE°cell, where n is the number of moles of electrons and F is Faraday's constant. What is the value and unit of Faraday's constant (F)? Faraday's constant is 96,485 coulombs per mole of electrons (C/mol e-). What does 'n' represent in the equation ΔG° = -nFE°cell? 'n' is the number of moles of electrons transferred in the redox reaction. What is the equation that relates standard Gibbs free energy (ΔG°) to the equilibrium constant (K)? ΔG° = -RTlnK, where R is the gas constant and T is the temperature in Kelvin. What is the value and unit of the gas constant (R) used in ΔG° = -RTlnK? The gas constant R is 8.314 joules per mole per Kelvin (J/mol·K). How do you express the relationship between standard cell potential (E°cell) and the equilibrium constant (K)? E°cell = (RT/nF) ln K, which connects cell potential to chemical equilibrium. What does the standard cell potential (E°cell) indicate about a redox reaction? It indicates the tendency of a redox reaction to occur spontaneously under standard conditions. In what units is the standard cell potential (E°cell) measured? Standard cell potential is measured in volts (V). Why can the two equations for ΔG° be set equal to each other? Because both equations describe the same thermodynamic quantity, standard Gibbs free energy. What does a positive E°cell value suggest about the spontaneity of a reaction? A positive E°cell means the reaction is spontaneous under standard conditions. What does the equilibrium constant (K) represent in the context of redox reactions? K represents the ratio of product to reactant concentrations at equilibrium for the redox reaction. How does temperature (T) factor into the relationship between E°cell and K? Temperature (in Kelvin) appears in the numerator of the equation E°cell = (RT/nF) ln K, affecting the cell potential. What happens to ΔG° if E°cell is positive? ΔG° will be negative, indicating a spontaneous reaction. What is the significance of the equation E°cell = (RT/nF) ln K? It shows the direct quantitative relationship between cell potential and the equilibrium constant. How can you isolate E°cell from the equation -nFE°cell = -RTlnK? Divide both sides by -nF to get E°cell = (RT/nF) ln K.
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