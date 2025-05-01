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What does standard Gibbs free energy (ΔG°) represent in an electrochemical cell? It represents the maximum electrical work that can be created by the cell. What is the equation that connects ΔG°, n, F, and E°cell? ΔG° = -nFE°cell. What does 'n' stand for in the equation ΔG° = -nFE°cell? 'n' is the number of moles of electrons transferred during the redox reaction. What is the value and unit of Faraday's constant (F)? Faraday's constant is 96,485 coulombs per mole of electrons. What does E°cell represent in the context of electrochemical cells? E°cell is the standard cell potential, measured in volts (V). Who is Faraday's constant named after? It is named after the British scientist Michael Faraday. How is the charge that passes through an electrochemical cell calculated? Charge equals the moles of electrons (n) times Faraday's constant (F). What is the conversion factor between coulombs and joules? 1 coulomb equals 1 joule per volt. Why is the conversion between coulombs and joules important in electrochemistry? It allows us to interchange between electrical charge and energy units in calculations. What does a negative ΔG° indicate about a reaction's spontaneity? A negative ΔG° means the reaction is spontaneous. In the equation ΔG° = -nFE°cell, what are the units for ΔG°? ΔG° is usually measured in kilojoules (kJ). What happens to the units when you multiply Faraday's constant by volts? Multiplying coulombs (F) by volts (E°cell) gives joules, the unit of energy. What is the significance of the negative sign in ΔG° = -nFE°cell? The negative sign indicates that a positive cell potential (E°cell) leads to a negative ΔG°, signifying a spontaneous reaction. How can you convert from coulombs to joules using Faraday's constant? Multiply the number of coulombs by the voltage to get joules. What does the standard cell potential (E°cell) tell us about an electrochemical cell? It tells us the voltage or electrical potential difference the cell can produce under standard conditions.
Cell Potential and Gibbs Free Energy quiz
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