Skip to main content
Back

Cell Potential and Gibbs Free Energy quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What does standard Gibbs free energy (ΔG°) represent in an electrochemical cell?
    It represents the maximum electrical work that can be created by the cell.
  • What is the equation that connects ΔG°, n, F, and E°cell?
    ΔG° = -nFE°cell.
  • What does 'n' stand for in the equation ΔG° = -nFE°cell?
    'n' is the number of moles of electrons transferred during the redox reaction.
  • What is the value and unit of Faraday's constant (F)?
    Faraday's constant is 96,485 coulombs per mole of electrons.
  • What does E°cell represent in the context of electrochemical cells?
    E°cell is the standard cell potential, measured in volts (V).
  • Who is Faraday's constant named after?
    It is named after the British scientist Michael Faraday.
  • How is the charge that passes through an electrochemical cell calculated?
    Charge equals the moles of electrons (n) times Faraday's constant (F).
  • What is the conversion factor between coulombs and joules?
    1 coulomb equals 1 joule per volt.
  • Why is the conversion between coulombs and joules important in electrochemistry?
    It allows us to interchange between electrical charge and energy units in calculations.
  • What does a negative ΔG° indicate about a reaction's spontaneity?
    A negative ΔG° means the reaction is spontaneous.
  • In the equation ΔG° = -nFE°cell, what are the units for ΔG°?
    ΔG° is usually measured in kilojoules (kJ).
  • What happens to the units when you multiply Faraday's constant by volts?
    Multiplying coulombs (F) by volts (E°cell) gives joules, the unit of energy.
  • What is the significance of the negative sign in ΔG° = -nFE°cell?
    The negative sign indicates that a positive cell potential (E°cell) leads to a negative ΔG°, signifying a spontaneous reaction.
  • How can you convert from coulombs to joules using Faraday's constant?
    Multiply the number of coulombs by the voltage to get joules.
  • What does the standard cell potential (E°cell) tell us about an electrochemical cell?
    It tells us the voltage or electrical potential difference the cell can produce under standard conditions.