What does standard Gibbs free energy (ΔG°) represent in an electrochemical cell? It represents the maximum electrical work that can be created by the cell.

What is the equation that connects ΔG°, n, F, and E°cell? ΔG° = -nFE°cell.

What does 'n' stand for in the equation ΔG° = -nFE°cell? 'n' is the number of moles of electrons transferred during the redox reaction.

What is the value and unit of Faraday's constant (F)? Faraday's constant is 96,485 coulombs per mole of electrons.

What does E°cell represent in the context of electrochemical cells? E°cell is the standard cell potential, measured in volts (V).

Who is Faraday's constant named after? It is named after the British scientist Michael Faraday.