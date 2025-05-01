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What is the condition for a reaction to be spontaneous in terms of standard cell potential (Ecell°)? A reaction is spontaneous if the standard cell potential (Ecell°) is greater than zero. What sign must the standard Gibbs free energy change (ΔG°) have for a reaction to be spontaneous? ΔG° must be negative for a reaction to be spontaneous. What value must the equilibrium constant (K) have for a reaction to be spontaneous? K must be greater than one for a reaction to be spontaneous. What equation relates the standard cell potential (Ecell°) to the equilibrium constant (K)? Ecell° = (RT/nF) ln(K), where R is the gas constant, T is temperature, n is moles of electrons, and F is Faraday's constant. What is the equation connecting ΔG° and Ecell°? ΔG° = -nFEcell°, where n is moles of electrons and F is Faraday's constant. How are ΔG° and K related mathematically? K = e^(-ΔG°/RT), where R is the gas constant and T is temperature in Kelvin. What does the variable 'n' represent in the equations relating Ecell°, ΔG°, and K? 'n' represents the number of moles of electrons transferred in the reaction. What is the value and unit of Faraday's constant (F)? Faraday's constant (F) is 96,485 coulombs per mole of electrons. What is the value and unit of the gas constant (R) used in these equations? The gas constant (R) is 8.314 joules per mole per Kelvin (J/mol·K). If Ecell° is negative, what can you say about the spontaneity of the reaction? If Ecell° is negative, the reaction is non-spontaneous under standard conditions. If ΔG° is positive, what does this indicate about the reaction? A positive ΔG° indicates that the reaction is non-spontaneous. If K is less than 1, what does this say about the direction of the reaction? If K is less than 1, the reaction favors the reactants and is non-spontaneous. What does the natural logarithm (ln) of K in the Ecell° equation signify? The ln(K) term shows how the equilibrium position affects the cell potential. How can you use these equations to predict the direction of a chemical process? By calculating Ecell°, ΔG°, or K, you can determine if a reaction is spontaneous and which direction it will proceed. Why are the relationships between Ecell°, ΔG°, and K important in chemistry? They allow us to quantitatively assess reaction spontaneity and predict chemical behavior.
Cell Potential: G and K quiz
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