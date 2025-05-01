What is the condition for a reaction to be spontaneous in terms of standard cell potential (Ecell°)? A reaction is spontaneous if the standard cell potential (Ecell°) is greater than zero.

What sign must the standard Gibbs free energy change (ΔG°) have for a reaction to be spontaneous? ΔG° must be negative for a reaction to be spontaneous.

What value must the equilibrium constant (K) have for a reaction to be spontaneous? K must be greater than one for a reaction to be spontaneous.

What equation relates the standard cell potential (Ecell°) to the equilibrium constant (K)? Ecell° = (RT/nF) ln(K), where R is the gas constant, T is temperature, n is moles of electrons, and F is Faraday's constant.

What is the equation connecting ΔG° and Ecell°? ΔG° = -nFEcell°, where n is moles of electrons and F is Faraday's constant.

How are ΔG° and K related mathematically? K = e^(-ΔG°/RT), where R is the gas constant and T is temperature in Kelvin.