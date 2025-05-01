What does the reaction quotient (Q) represent in electrochemistry? Q is the ratio of product to reactant concentrations at a specific time, excluding solids and liquids.

When is the reaction quotient (Q) used in relation to cell potential? Q is used to determine the maximum potential of an electrochemical cell at the moment the circuit is connected.

What happens to the voltage of an electrochemical cell over time? The voltage decreases as the cell degrades or the battery is used.

Under what conditions is the standard cell potential (E°cell) calculated? E°cell is calculated when ion concentrations are 1 molar, pressure is 1 atmosphere, and pH is 7.

Why do we use the Nernst equation instead of the standard cell potential equation? The Nernst equation is used when ion concentrations are not 1 molar, to calculate nonstandard cell potentials.

Write the Nernst equation for cell potential. Ecell = E°cell - (0.05916/n) × log(Q).