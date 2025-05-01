Back
What does the reaction quotient (Q) represent in electrochemistry? Q is the ratio of product to reactant concentrations at a specific time, excluding solids and liquids. When is the reaction quotient (Q) used in relation to cell potential? Q is used to determine the maximum potential of an electrochemical cell at the moment the circuit is connected. What happens to the voltage of an electrochemical cell over time? The voltage decreases as the cell degrades or the battery is used. Under what conditions is the standard cell potential (E°cell) calculated? E°cell is calculated when ion concentrations are 1 molar, pressure is 1 atmosphere, and pH is 7. Why do we use the Nernst equation instead of the standard cell potential equation? The Nernst equation is used when ion concentrations are not 1 molar, to calculate nonstandard cell potentials. Write the Nernst equation for cell potential. Ecell = E°cell - (0.05916/n) × log(Q). What does 'n' represent in the Nernst equation? n is the number of moles of electrons transferred in the redox reaction. What does Ecell represent in the Nernst equation? Ecell is the nonstandard cell potential, or the cell potential under nonstandard conditions. What does E°cell represent in the Nernst equation? E°cell is the standard cell potential, calculated under standard conditions. Why are solids and liquids ignored in the reaction quotient (Q)? Solids and liquids are ignored because their concentrations do not change during the reaction. How does the Nernst equation adjust for nonstandard conditions? It modifies the cell potential based on the actual concentrations of ions using the reaction quotient Q. What is the significance of the 0.05916 constant in the Nernst equation? 0.05916 is a temperature-dependent constant (at 25°C) that relates the cell potential to the reaction quotient. What is the main purpose of the Nernst equation in electrochemistry? Its main purpose is to calculate the cell potential when conditions deviate from standard values. How is the reaction quotient (Q) similar to the equilibrium constant (K)? Both are ratios of product to reactant concentrations, but Q is at any moment, while K is at equilibrium. What happens to cell potential if Q increases in the Nernst equation? If Q increases, the cell potential (Ecell) decreases because the log(Q) term becomes larger.
Cell Potential: The Nernst Equation quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Cell Potential: The Nernst Equation
20. Electrochemistry
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Cell Potential and Gibbs Free Energy
20. Electrochemistry
4 problems
Topic
ErnestBlazevic
20. Electrochemistry - Part 1 of 3
4 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
20. Electrochemistry - Part 2 of 3
4 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
20. Electrochemistry - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules